Jan. 7
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Dec. 17, hay trade remains slow as much of the trade area is very wet after week's of snow and rain making bales that are stacked in rows in the field much more difficult to load. Wheat pastures are in rough shape, growers are hoping for more aggressive buying as winter weather is in full swing. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate. The next report will be Jan. 21.
Central Oklahoma: Large square bales $150-$170 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Ground alfalfa $120 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round mixed grass $40-$45 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Jan. 8
Receipts: 3,217; Last Reported 370; Last Year 2,344
Compared to last week: Not enough trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate. Heavy snowfall and colder temperatures swept across the trade are over the weekend.
