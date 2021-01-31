VAALCO enters Into crude oil derivative contracts
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that it has entered into crude oil commodity swap agreements for a total of 709,262 barrels at a Dated Brent weighted average price of $53.10 per barrel for the period from and including February through January 2022. These swaps will settle on a monthly basis.
The company is hedging a portion of its production volumes, excluding volumes attributable to acquiring Sasol’s interest in the Etame field, to protect cash flows which will be used to fund the 2021/2022 drilling program.
The company will review its hedging positions following the closing of the Sasol acquisition, which it expects will occur in February.
Buckeye Partners announces investment in OneH2
HOUSTON — Buckeye Partners LP announced that it had made an equity investment in OneH2 Inc.
OneH2 provides scalable hydrogen fuel production systems coupled with cost-effective delivered hydrogen fuel for use in transportation markets across a growing network in North America. OneH2 currently serves the forklift market and is developing projects for the heavy truck market as well as other transportation sectors.
Buckeye led the most recent investment round in OneH2, which included Navistar International Corp., Trafigura Group, Sumitomo Corp. and The Pape Group.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announces quarterly stock dividend
DALLAS — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and their board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A.
The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1.
Axele hits milestone of 10K loads
DALLAS — Axele LLC announced that it has hit a milestone of over 1,000 users registered and 10,000 loads managed in less than 90 days since introduction of the Axele TMS.
The rapid adoption of Axele TMS validates the need for an intelligent TMS in the market targeting small to midsize truckload carriers.
Parent company Optym in June initially launched Axele TMS. From June through October, Axele TMS users had used the tool at no charge.
However, in November, Axele launched its paid subscription model and has experienced adoption by over 1,000 users, with 750 truck drivers hauling over 10,000 loads managed by the system.
The Axele TMS is built using Optym’s proprietary algorithms that have optimized flight schedules, railroad network planning and linehaul planning for global logistics corporations.
The system is the first to deliver advanced optimization and automation technologies to carriers of all sizes.
Contango comments on DOI 60-day suspension of leasing on federal lands
FORT WORTH, Texas — Contango Oil & Gas Co. provided commentary on the U.S. Department of Interior’s 60-day suspension of authority for federal permitting, leasing or other fossil fuel authorizations.
Contango does not expect any negative impact on its legacy production or production from either of the recently announced MCEP and Silvertip acquisitions or on permitting in any of its onshore areas.
To the extent Contango has plans to restore shut in production, convert producing wells to injection wells for enhanced oil recovery or conduct routine well interventions to optimize production, it does not anticipate the suspension will have any effect on those operations.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announces appointments
DALLAS — Texas Capital Bank, N.A. and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., collectively referred to as “Texas Capital Bank,” announced executive leadership appointments to enhance the company’s depth of talent and support long-term strategy development.
Nancy McDonnell has been appointed to the newly created position of executive vice president, head of treasury services. McDonnell will lead all aspects of treasury and liquidity businesses.
McDonnell brings three decades of senior leadership experience, having served as Global Head of Commercial Banking Treasury & Security Services and other senior client roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. until she retired in 2020.
Tim Storms has been appointed to the newly created position of executive vice president, head of risk transformation. Storms will provide strategic support to the risk management team including John Turpen, chief risk officer.
Storms worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its predecessor firms for nearly 38 years, serving as chief credit officer of commercial vanking and most recently as chief risk officer of commercial banking’s real estate businesses, until he retired in 2019.
Storms will be focused on maintaining an effective control environment for all Texas Capital Bank risk while reinforcing strong practices and discipline.
McDonnell and Storms will report to Rob C. Holmes, Texas Capital Bank president and chief executive officer.
