Norman Public Schools announced that 15 of its students from Norman High and Norman North High have been selected as National Merit Scholar semifinalists.
The competition recognizes seniors who achieved high scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test during their junior years. About 1% of students throughout the country are recognized as National Merit Scholar semifinalists.
This year’s semifinalists include: Enya Apanasova, Penelope Cline, Serena Feng, Grant Goering, Jacob Hayes, Matthew Houston, Elianna Huang, Aiden Isch, Christian Jensen, Bryan Joo, Langxi Luo, Matthew Moore, Ridwan Siddique, Elias Sikavitsas and Katherine Xue.
Semifinalists will compete for 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth $30 million.
“The National Merit program is something we’ve been participating in for many years in Norman, and it’s based on the PSAT national merit scholar qualifying tests, which students take in their junior year,” said Kristi Gray, director of gifted advanced placement.
She said district students start taking the PSAT when they are in eighth grade to expose them to college and career readiness exams. This gives students years to go back and look at where they can improve.
“By the time they take it their junior year, they're very experienced with it and give them the best opportunity for the scholarship program,” Gray said.
She said National Merit Scholar awards will look good on college and scholarship applications.
“National Merit is something that's recognized across the nation by colleges, and depending on what the college offers, it can have substantial scholarship opportunities,” she said.
While most district students who choose to go to college stay within Oklahoma or a surrounding state, she said every year a handful of students will attend Ivy League schools and other top universities.
“This will definitely open doors for scholarships. It also opens doors for acceptance into very high tier academic schools because it is such a small percentage of students that can accomplish this,” she said. “Every year, we have students that go to Ivy Leagues and you know, Top 50 colleges in the country.”
Nick Milgiorino, district superintendent, recognized students who achieved this honor.
"We are incredibly proud of our semifinalists for their remarkable achievement. Their dedication to academic excellence is truly commendable, and they serve as outstanding representatives of our school and community," Migliorino said. "We are confident that they will continue to excel in their educational journeys and make a positive impact on the world."
Students taking the PSAT prepare for two sections: Math and English.
“You have a math section that includes a calculator portion and a non-calculator portion. And then you have evidence based reading and writing,” Gray said.
She said students who want to improve their PSAT scores can register with Khan Academy which provides free resources, including practice tests.
Students can connect their PSAT scores with Khan Academy, and then they can practice things that are specific to the areas in which they need to improve on the test,” Gray said. “It's a free resource for students.”
The district also picks up the tab for PSAT tests, which Gray said run from $15-20 per test.
“We're just extremely proud. This is something that's very difficult to do. And we're just extremely proud of their hard work and we're glad that we could be part of it and help support them in their journey,” she said. “We’re really excited to see what these students will do after high school.”
