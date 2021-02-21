Feb. 4
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Jan. 22: Hay trade remains slow, however Alfalfa trade seems to be improving. Wheat pastures remain in good shape after the recent moisture and semi-warm weather. Colder temperatures are expected for later in the week and staying below freezing for the next several days. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate to good. The next report will be issued Feb. 18.
Central Oklahoma: Large square bales $175 per ton. Alfalfa/Bermuda grass mix, large round bales $100 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Large squares $180-$190 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round bermuda grass $55 per bale. Large round bluestem grass $30-$35 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Feb. 12
Receipts: 6,944; Last Reported 1,541; Last Year 2,972
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested on a Current FOB Basis for an accurate trend, however a lower undertone is noted. Demand moderate. A severe artic winter storm has swept across the trade area bringing below zero temperatures and several inches of snow is in the forecast over the weekend.
— Submitted Content
