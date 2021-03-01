McBride bill to name rescue animals as state pet passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Mark McBride’s dog Cali gets another shot at fame this year after her owner once again successfully won passage of a bill designating rescue animals as the state pet.
House Bill 1816, aka Cali’s Law, is a revision of a bill that passed the House last year but was sidelined because of COVID-19.
Cali is an 80-pound Catahoula mix that McBride, R-Moore, adopted from the Moore Animal Shelter. He said she’s the first dog he’s ever allowed in his house.
McBride said this will help Oklahoma municipalities cut down on the cost of running or building bigger animal shelters for lost or abandoned pets. HB 1816 doesn’t designate any one animal species as the state pet.
HB 1816 passed the House with a vote of 86-8. It now moves to the State Senate where it is authored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
Stitt appoints Shelly Paulk to tax commission
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that he has appointed State Budget Director Shelly Paulk to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a six-year term pending State Senate confirmation.
Paulk has worked for the State of Oklahoma since November 2006 in progressively more advanced roles related to state budget and finances.
She initially joined the Office of Management and Enterprise Services as a revenue and budget analyst before being promoted to Deputy Budget Director for Revenue in 2011 and to her current role as State Budget Director in 2019.
Part of her current duties include assisting and advising Stitt, Chief Operating Officer John Budd and Chief Financial Officer Amanda Rodriguez in management of state agency budgets by tracking, analyzing and reconciling revenue collections to all state appropriated or authorized funds and analyzing all revenue or tax related legislation.
Before joining state government, Paulk spent 18 years in the education field. She has a bachelor’s in business management and ethics from Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City and an MBA in leadership and organizational development from Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
Shelly and her husband, Jon, have three children and eight grandchildren.
— Submitted Content
