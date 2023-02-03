32nd Annual Arts! Arts! Arts! gala to celebrate the OU fine arts students and alumni
The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts annual “Arts! Arts! Arts!” gala is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring exhibits by fine arts students. A formal dinner with student performances and award presentations begins at 6:30 p.m.
Over the past 32 years, “Arts! Arts! Arts!” patrons have contributed over $1.5 million to advance the University of Oklahoma Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts. The funds provide generous support for such enrichment opportunities as student scholarships, special project grants, travel support and other means to enhance students’ educational and artistic development.
“We are delighted to invite the community to join us for the 32nd “Arts! Arts! Arts!” celebrating our remarkably talented students and the benefits the arts provide for all of us at OU and beyond,” Fine Arts dean Mary Margaret Holt said in a statement.
Weitzenhoffer, an honorary chair of the gala and alumnus of the OU School of Drama, is an accomplished professional producer of theatre and a devoted supporter of the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts. The event will celebrate his career and the 25th anniversary of his transformational gift to the college that bears his family’s name.
Reservations are required for “Arts! Arts! Arts!” and must be secured by Feb. 21. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at soonerconnect.com/aaa23. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and vary from $750 to $25,000. For more information or questions, contact David Barocio, senior director of development for the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, at 405-325-7376 and dbarocio@ou.edu.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.