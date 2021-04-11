EPCOR Leader receives water sector honor
PHOENIX — The Water Environment Federation recognized Art Nunez, operations director at EPCOR USA, with a distinguished national award at the AZ Water Association’s 94th annual Water Conference and Exhibition.
The WEF presents the Arthur Sidney Bedell Award annually to acknowledge an individual water professional’s extraordinary personal service to a WEF Member Association.
As a member organization to the WEF, the AZ Water Association is eligible to nominate water professionals in its membership for the award. Winners are chosen for their demonstrated organizational leadership, administrative service, membership activity, technical expertise and other qualifications.
Nunez is a member of the AZ Water Association board of directors, where he contributes over 35 years of experience in operations and management of water and wastewater systems to the group’s leadership.
Since 2019, Nunez has served as operations director for EPCOR’s Central Division in Arizona, overseeing daily operations and some of the company’s long-range operational initiatives.
The Water Environment Federation is a nonprofit technical and educational organization of 35,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world since 1928.
TestEquity appoints new executive leadership
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — TestEquity announced that Derrick Jones has joined the company as a senior vice president of sales.
Jones will be responsible for leading TestEquity’s robust growth and market share penetration through TestEquity’s unique go-to-market strategy.
He joins TestEquity from Caris Life Sciences®. At Caris, he was responsible for leading the operational expansion of the sales organization, which expanded over 300%.
Additionally, he has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the technology and distribution space. During his career, he also led hyper growth at Fluke, FLIR, and Staples.
Buckeye Partners & Nala Renewables invest in energy
HOUSTON and BOSTON and GENEVA — Buckeye Partners LP and Nala Renewables will acquire majority ownership of leading North American clean energy development and investment platform Swift Current Energy.
The transaction will enable Swift Current to accelerate its growth plans and allow Buckeye and Nala Renewables to invest in a renewable energy platform that aligns with their business priorities.
Swift Current’s experienced management team will retain a minority ownership in the company through their holding company, Lookout Ridge Energy Partners, and remain in place as the company’s management.
Cooper Wellness Strategies announces Cooper® Tracks
DALLAS — Cooper Wellness Strategies announced the launch of Cooper® Tracks, a series of exercise and education programs for individuals living with chronic health conditions.
The programs are designed for individuals diagnosed with a chronic disease who want to begin an exercise program or who desire to boost immune systems to help prevent or combat certain illnesses.
The programs target specific health conditions, including cardiovascular, arthritis, diabetes, cancer and immunity and reconditioning.
Each eight-week track is offered in a small group setting and facilitated by a certified trainer at a fitness facility.
Visit cooperwellness.com/CooperTracks or call 972-560-3263 for more information.
Each Cooper Track is eight weeks in length, consisting of pre- and post- program health assessments, with two small group exercise classes and education sessions per week. Exercise tracking tools, social support and accountability are provided throughout.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.