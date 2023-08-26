OKLAHOMA VS. TEXAS
Oct. 7: Both the Sooners and Longhorns are headed to the SEC next summer, so their neutral-site meeting in 2023 will be the Big 12’s final rendition of the Red River Rivalry. With both teams picked to finish in the top three of the league, this early-October matchup could just mean more in the Big 12 standings.
WEST VIRGINIA AT HOUSTON
Oct. 11: Dana Holgorsen led WVU from 2011-18. Now, in his fifth year at Houston, he and the Cougars will host his former employer. The Cougars believed to have found their quarterback in Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith, and the Mountaineers are hoping to flip the script on a disappointing 2022 campaign.
TCU AT KANSAS STATE
Oct. 21: The Wildcats and Horned Frogs, the latter of which made it to the national championship, put on an instant classic in the Big 12 Championship. They’ll both be ready to do it again in their first meeting since then.
OKLAHOMA AT OKLAHOMA ST
Nov. 4: This will mark the final meeting between the two longtime in-state rivals for the foreseeable future. It’ll be either the Sooners or Cowboys that get the last laugh before Oklahoma departs for the SEC in 2024.
KANSAS STATE AT KANSAS
Nov. 18: The Jayhawks got off to a hot start in 2022 before quarterback Jalon Daniels got injured and eventually missed last year’s edition of the rivalry, and the Wildcats are expected to be contending for another Big 12 title under Chris Klieman.
