June 3
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report May 13: Hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has covered the trade area over the last few weeks and is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and early week. Many brome fields are getting mature and most are expecting for it to be used as grinding type hay. Producers are eager to get a good cutting Alfalfa to establish a non rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remaIns light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Central Oklahoma: Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Eastern Oklahoma: Good/premium large round triticale hay $80 per ton.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
June 4
Receipts: 6,900; Last Reported; 4,370 Last Year 4,701
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 4.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were to lightly test on a Current FOB basis for a trend. Demand good. Several days of rainfall has covered most of the trade area over the last few weeks. Cooler than average temperatures are still hanging around but low 80's are in the near forecast.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.