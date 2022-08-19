Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman and Connections Minister Randy Johns will continue the sermon series “Real Life Theology: Christian Convictions” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9. The church will host midweek classes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the 11th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Funny thing Happened on the Way to…,” from Jeremiah 1:4-10, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The church will receive a Mountain of Food offering, given to Food and Shelter.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “The Summer of Our Discontent,” from 1 Corinthians 13:1-7, during worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Neil Whyte will provide special music. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling, and volunteers are being sought to help with resettling Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Psalms: Works of Heart-Grief,” from Psalm 42, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube (“Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church”). Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “What’s Your Response?” based on Luke 13:10-17. All are welcome to the 10:55 a.m. worship service or may join us via YouTube on our livestream.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Rev. Jakob Topper will continue the sermon series in Ruth from Ruth 2:1-23, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. On Wednesday, the church will resume regular activities. Youth, children and adults will meet at 6 p.m., and the choir will meet at 7. For more information, visit northavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m in Spanish. Daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The scheduled confessions are 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. A Domestic Church Married Couples Retreat will be hosted Sept. 2-5 in Oklahoma City. Couples can register at domesticchurchfamilies.com. Contact Brian and Kristy Simmons at domesticchurchokc@gmail.com or 637-8231 for more information. The Catechetical Conference, themed “This is my body,” will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, 801 NW 50the St. in Oklahoma City. Early bird registration by Aug. 29 registers people into a raffle for a private tour of four to the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. The archdiocesan event is for all those involved in children and youth ministries, RCIA, small discipleship groups and young adult ministry. Parents are invited to join. For more information, visit archokc.org/catcon. Three events during the week leading up to the dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine will be open to the public. The first is an all-night vigil with Blessed Stanley’s casket from 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The second is dedication of the shrine at 11 a.m. Nov. 4. The third is a procession and blessing of Tepeyac Hill on Nov. 5 on the shrine campus. To stay updated, visit archokc.org/shrinededication. For more information, visit stjosephsok.org.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will talk about “Responding to Rulers.”
Trinity Luterhan Church
The sermon On the 11th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Strive = Believe,” from Luke 13:22-20, during at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worship will be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). It is annual “Rally Sunday” for children to begin new classes. Teachers will be installed at the beginning of services. It is also “Welcome Back OU Students Day.” Vicar Andserson will give a tour of the LCMS U Campus Ministry Center. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Holy Communion and a “Back to School Blessing” will be celebrated during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Pr. Summerville will preach “The Gift and Call of Sabbath,” from Luke 13:10-17. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. by “Lutheranism 101,” taught by Pr. Summerville. The book group will meet at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. The Green Team will densify clean Styrofoam from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Noble Public Library. Styrofoam may be recycled at the church, 914 Elm Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by entering the Styro-Station from the parking lot on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Be Not Conformed To This World,” from Romans 12:2, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
