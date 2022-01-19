Frankie Parks knew Kelbie Washington had potential.
The Norman High girls’ basketball coach, who was an assistant at NHS while Washington was there, saw her get immediate playing time as a freshman and become a key contributor as the starting point guard for the Tigers’ state championship teams her sophomore and senior seasons.
But long before Washington helped elevate the Tigers to a championship level program, Parks and the coaching staff were only concerned about how much she’d grow in high school before she reached the collegiate level.
“When Kelbie got here, it wasn’t about whether or not she was a [Division] 1 kid,” Parks said. “It was about how much [she was] going to progress and grow as a player when you do get to that level. So there was never a question of whether she’d get there. It was, what are you going to do in the meantime to continue to improve and grow as a player to where when you get to that level, you’re ready to go.”
That opportunity to play at the next level came when the University of Oklahoma offered her a scholarship during her junior year.
The Sooners had struggled to remain competitive during Washington’s high school tenure, winning just eight games while she was a sophomore and posting back-to-back 12-win seasons during her junior and senior years.
But Washington knew she wanted to stay close to home, and the future looked murky as the COVID-19 pandemic made a massive impact on sports. So she decided to take a “leap of faith.”
“I just wanted to believe and have faith, even though I hadn’t looked at other schools, I hadn’t taken official visits,” Washington said. “I just kind of took a leap of faith and so I was like, ‘I want to stay home. I want to play for my family. Family is a big thing for me, including of course my family, but the Norman High girls, those are my family too.”
17 games into her freshman season with the Sooners, her leap of faith appears to have been the right decision.
The Sooners aren’t just winning — they’re currently on pace for one of the program’s best seasons in recent memory. They’ve won 15 of 17 games and have jumped from being unranked to the nation’s No. 14-ranked team, according to the Associated Press poll on Monday. Last week, the Sooners defeated Baylor for the first time since 2015.
Washington has played a key role in that success. She’s started all but one game for the Sooners this season, only missing last Saturday’s game against TCU due to health and safety protocols.
She credits the chemistry on the team and new coach Jennie Baranczyk for the Sooners’ sudden upward trajectory.
“I think everyone was [shocked] a little bit from, to be honest, past history,” Washington said. “… But I think this coaching staff gave us the confidence that we could do anything we set our minds to. So ever since coach Jennie and the entire staff put that in our heads, I mean, we’re just going to go. We’re just going to have fun.”
Washington’s leap of faith has paid off individually, too. She leads the team in total assists and steals, and she’s sporting per-game averages of 7.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
Earlier this month, she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after recording 11 points, 14 assists, six rebounds and five steals against Wichita State. Her 14 assists broke OU’s freshman single-game record for assists.
But for Washington, the focus has remained less on individual accomplishments and more on improving as a point guard.
“I try not to think about those things just because there’s so much time left,” Washington said. “Awards can mean so little, and the things we can do as a team is so much bigger for me. I’m grateful for those opportunities in the position that I was named freshman of the week and having 14 assists against Wichita State. I’m happy, it does boost my confidence. But that’s one ear and out the other for me.
“I just want to keep playing with these girls and just keep being successful. That’s really what I want to accomplish.”
However, there have been some growing pains with adjusting to the speed of the college game, Washington said. She’s second on the team in turnovers with 55 and has been in foul trouble in a few games, including the Sooners’ 83-77 win against Baylor where she played just 16 minutes after picking up four fouls.
But Baranczyk isn’t concerned about that. For her, it’s about giving Washington room to grow and time to develop.
“Kelbie’s a freshman, and sometimes we kind of forget that,” Baranczyk said. “We want to just make sure she’s managing everything and she’s setting people up and she’s supposed to score when she’s supposed to. I think there’s times you can tell she’s a freshman. She does things, because she’s so fast and because she’s a great basketball player and she can really read that game, that are really good. and then there are times you can tell she’s pressing.
“She’s getting better and she has her moments where she’s really good and then she has moments where she can be better. It’s not hard and fast. It’s not, ‘here’s your inches.’ It’s, ‘You’re gonna go out. You’re gonna play. You’ve got to be willing to fall down, get back up, make mistakes and keep going forward.’... She’s one that stays after practice every single day. Her best basketball is coming.”
Even though Washington is no longer at NHS, she still feels support from her alma mater. The team has attended several OU home games this season to see their former point guard play.
“These girls are genuine friends,” Parks said. “… and one reason that they go is to watch Kelbie because she has been an important part of this program over the last four years and has her imprint and fingerprints all over the program, and all over these girls as well.”
It’s been the best of both worlds for Washington. She’s playing a big role for a team that’s winning, while remaining in her hometown.
And she’s just focused on continuing to work hard.
“Looking at it now, it’s working out so I’m just very blessed and happy that I chose that little leap of faith.”