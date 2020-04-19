The Norman Transcript has been this city’s primary local news and sports source since the late 19th century. Our current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added a substantial hit to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry. This has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to serve you well into the future.
Effective tomorrow, we will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Monday and Tuesday print newspapers. We will continue publication of The Transcript and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Wednesday through Sunday.
Discontinuing two print days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news on the other five days. We will also produce a condensed Transcript on Monday and Tuesday on our replica electronic version (E-Paper) of the newspaper. You will also have access to our breaking news, features and sports on our seven-day website (www.normantranscript. com).
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and the replica E-Paper, call us at 405.321.1800 and we will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone. It is also eco-friendly, never late and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future. The virus crisis has an adverse impact on The Transcript because the majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering in this unprecedented and difficult time.
Yet we have made our COVID- 19 disease coverage available to everyone on our website as a public service to the community. The result is historic digital traffic that has inspired our staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. E-mail Sunny Law, director of circulation, at slaw@normantranscript.com or phone him at 405-366-3570.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan and the challenges we face, please contact me at publisher@normantranscript.com or 405-366-3590.
This is a remarkable city with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
— Publisher Mark Millsap
