I awoke Jan. 1 to a renewed sense of optimism and hope. That is often the case at the start of a new year.
We have lots to leave behind from 2020, and plenty to look forward to in 2021. Sadly, the new year did not magically make the fiscal or physical challenges of last year go away. Many are still struggling and will be for some time.
Toward the end of last year, Norman made the smart decision to utilize $1million of federal CARES Act funding on small business relief. This funding is targeted at local small businesses in the form of no more than $10,000 grants.
The application period lasted nearly one month and generated 626 requests — 626 small local businesses in need.
Assuming the full $10,000 is awarded to each applicant, there will be over 500 struggling businesses left emptied handed. How can our community address this huge demand?
The city has an additional $2 million of federal CARES Act funding sitting in their coffers.
This money was intended for this exact purpose: relief from the ravages of COVID-19.
There always appears to be a never-ending list of wants, but the needs of our small, locally owned and managed businesses are great. This pandemic has left a mark on all of us.
We each play a role in mitigating the impacts of the virus. The city council can and must take swift action to do their part by supporting our small local businesses.
The first $1million is a great start but cannot be the last.
The city must not hoard the remaining federal relief dollars. Rather, put it in the hands of hard-working Normanites, as intended.
I believe there is a light at the end of tunnel; hope is in sight.
We will defeat this virus. But ask yourself, how many of our friends, neighbors and family members will have a job when we are fully recovered?
The city council must act now to mitigate the impacts of this crisis. Time is of the essence if there is any hope of saving our small local businesses and all they contribute to the fabric of our community.
Join me in contacting the city council and demanding immediate action. The need is evident, and we are expecting the city council to deliver on behalf of our citizenry.
