OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps.
Whether you wish to eat more nutritiously, move more or start living tobacco free, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help you plan to reach your goals.
“The New Year is a great time to tackle harmful habits like tobacco use and eating unhealthy foods,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Taking small steps toward a healthier lifestyle can make a big difference. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future are here to help you make those real and sustainable changes to live a healthier life.”
Quitting tobacco is no small change, but the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is there to help.
The helpline offers free resources, personalized services and nonjudgmental support to make quitting tobacco a realistic goal.
Call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 800-QUIT NOW (800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free resources available to Oklahomans, including free patches, gum or lozenges.
Shape Your Future provides tips and tools all Oklahomans can use to live healthier lives.
ShapeYourFutureOK.com offers quick and healthy recipe ideas, meal plans and ways to get moving and more.
Residents also can take a seven-question health quiz and which small steps to take.
Here are a few healthy changes to consider making:
• Drink more water and less soda.
• Get a few more minutes of physical activity in your day by going on a walk.
• Add fruits and veggies to snack time.
• Cook more healthy meals at home.
• Get better sleep by turning off screens an hour before bedtime.
With a little help, achieving healthy goals can be easier than anticipated.
For more free programs and resources, visit oklahoma.gov/tset.
