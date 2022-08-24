Coaches tend to have a lot of things on their plate.
But for Norman High head coach Rocky Martin, one thing he's not concerned about is his team's effort this season.
Despite losing 24 seniors during the offseason, Martin has been impressed with the team’s new crop of leaders and their commitment to improving the program as a whole. The team had strong spring and summer workouts and the result is a team that enters fall camp already conditioned for the season.
There's plenty of reasons why the Tigers enter the season with a little extra hunger. One big one is last season, when Norman High came up just eight points short of making a return trip to the playoffs.
“As coaches, we’re always constantly demanding effort and really with this group we haven’t demanded that and that takes a little bit off of our plate,” Martin said. “Now we’re still gonna get after them, but it’s not something that we’re constantly having to stay on them, so that helps.
“That’s, number one, [because of] the senior class, but it’s the entire group as a whole. They come out, they work and they know what to expect and obviously that makes our job coaching enjoyable.”
This year, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association is implementing changes to the playoff structure. Classes 6A-I and 6A-II will now allow six teams to qualify for the postseason from each district. Previously only the top four teams would advance.
If implemented last season, Norman High would’ve been in the playoffs easily. But even though making the playoffs is a big goal for the Tigers, Martin said he doesn’t pay very much attention to those things at this point in the season.
In the end, Martin and the Tigers know that even with two extra playoff spots, the team can’t settle for being as good as they were last year.
“Obviously one of our goals is making the playoffs, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time. Right now, we’re focused on our install and what we’re putting in. We’re going day to day and we’ve got to get better each day,” Martin said, before adding, “We’ll worry about the playoffs further down the line.”
Norman High flashed its big play potential throughout the season, but ultimately struggled to stay consistent throughout the season. The return of senior quarterback Tias McClarty will be a huge boost for the Tigers’ offensive attack, but the running back tandem of Xavier Shackelford and Devin Alexander should help create some balance.
Shackelford and Alexander are similar backs (both stand between 5-7 and 5-8 and weigh about 160 pounds) and Martin said he would like to play them both interchangeably this season.
“I think we can do so much with both of them, that it all depends on what we’re seeing as far as game-planning, but I think we would like to stay about balanced with those two,” Martin said.
Up front, the Tigers are still looking to establish their five starters. During Norman High’s scrimmage against Putnam City North, the team brought in several different players at different positions, including Cayde Spencer, JJ Hamilton, Caleb Robertson, Deuce Trenary, Easton Peterson, and Trace Cole among others.
Spencer (left tackle) and Trenary (right guard) each come into the season with experience under their belts and are expected to play big roles this season. Martin said he was pleased with what he saw out of his offensive line during the scrimmage against the Panthers.
“I thought overall all four or five of them played really well,” Martin said. “I thought the effort was there and I thought we played physical for the most part.”
Norman High begins its season on Sept. 1 against Norman North at Harve Collins Stadium.
