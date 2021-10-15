At some point, you have taken on an impossible task.
You tried to fix the water pump on your car, but you simply could not repair it yourself. So you took it to your auto mechanic. He had the tools and the skills to replace the water pump. What was impossible for you was possible for him.
In the Gospel lessons for the 21st Sunday after Pentecost, the disciples are trying to take on an impossible task.
In Mark 10, we read: “And Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, ‘How difficult it will be for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God!’ And the disciples were amazed at his words. But Jesus said to them again, ‘Children, how difficult it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.’”
The Gospel text continues, “And they were exceedingly astonished and said to him, ‘Then who can be saved?’ Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’”
The reason why it is impossible for any of us to save ourselves is because of our sinful nature. This is called the “Old Adam.”
By nature, we are all turned in on ourselves. We do not perfectly love the Lord our God with all our heart, mind and strength. We do not perfectly love our neighbor as ourselves. Instead, we love our wealth and possessions.
Someone else has to step into our place and save us. That is what our Lord Jesus Christ came to do.
All things are possible for Jesus. He loved God perfectly. He loved his neighbor as himself. He actively kept the 10 Commandments. He did this as our Substitute, to fulfill all righteousness.
The Kingdom of God has come to earth in the person of Jesus Christ. He who was rich, for our sake, became poor. The Son of God took on human flesh in his incarnation. He is True God and True Man. This is a marvelous and wondrous mystery. Without him, it is impossible for you or me to enter into the Kingdom of God.
Through his death on the cross and his resurrection on the third day, he took our place as our Savior. God the Father accepts this atoning sacrifice for sins. Our debt of sin was paid in full by the Holy Lamb of God. By grace through faith in Jesus Christ, his righteousness is credited to our account.
The hell we deserved was placed upon Jesus. The heaven he has earned is placed upon us. What a glorious exchange this is.
The impossible was made possible through Jesus. Jesus also said in the Gospel lesson, “But many who are first will be last, and the last first.” He became last for us, so that we can become first in Him.
He reminds us that those who believe in him will indeed experience “persecutions” but also “in the age to come eternal life.” The cross always comes before the crown.
A Christian is a person who believes these promises of Jesus. Christ makes possible what is impossible for us. Truly, “all things are possible with God.”