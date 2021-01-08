Senator James Lankford,
I received your email newsletter this morning to read your justification for initially going along with President Trump's and the Republican Party's charade of "election frauds" to further delay the rightful, peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden. The problem with you trying to appease your base by justifying your "commission to investigate" is that your base has lost their ability to reason in devotion to one man who is the sole source of the voter fraud accusations you wanted to investigate further. No investigation was going to overturn, convince or appease. The President had his multiple days in court, he was told by honorable people in state election boards that there was no significant voter fraud that would overturn the election results, he continued to lie to the American public and he then incited an insurrection attempt that very easily could have taken your life and the lives of multiple colleagues. You then, thankfully, changed your mind about supporting the investigation.
Now you release your newsletter statement and persist in continuing to point fingers at previous democratic colleagues and "precedents" to justify your actions instead of accepting responsibility for letting the President's lies lead to Wednesday's violent events. Just imagine the mayhem that most likely would have occurred if the President had been given ten more days, while you "investigated", to lie and incite.
I ask you take a deep look at your complicity throughout this post-election season. For one bright moment it seemed you had decided to put country, democracy and decency ahead of party by telling us you would see that President-elect Biden receive the security briefings that are absolutely critical to our country's defense. Then, you back-pedaled. I can only assume because your supporters and donors, and most likely the President, threw a fit. At that point, you chose party, power, and your re-election hopes over defending country, democracy and truth. Imagine how you would feel now if you had simply looked your base voters in the eye and stated, "the American people have spoken, the President has not been able to prove voter fraud and I am upholding my constitutional oath to support the peaceful transfer of power to the lawfully elected President-elect".
I call for you to accept responsibility for your role in the treasonous insurrection attempt and resign your Senate seat. If this, as I suspect, is impossible for you to do, then settle for using the rest of your term to be an American statesman first. This will require you to consider the needs and hopes of the people in your state who did and did not vote for Trump. This will require you to reach across the aisle and vote for good legislation that members of your party may oppose for self-serving, ideological reasons only. This is called compromise and it may save the country.
I am just one of many Americans that are grieving for the damage Trump, his enablers, his violent supporters and you have done to our American ideals and their credibility in the world and all I can do at this point is write, vote and unsubscribe from your vacuous newsletter. I pray you surprise me and now become the American statesman sworn to defend the United States constitution that your office required you to be all along.
Cindy Grantham
NORMAN
