Applications are now being accepted to fill a vacant city council ward seat, a prepared statement from the City of Norman reads.
Mayor Breea Clark announced last week she would form a committee to recommend a replacement for Councilwoman Sereta Wilson who resigned her seat for Ward 5 effective August 12, 2020.
Interested applicants must be registered to vote in the City of Norman for six months and reside in Ward 5. Applicants must submit an application, letter of intent, and/or resume to the City Clerk's Office by Friday, August 14, 2020.
The remainder of the unexpired term extends to July 6, 2021, but the appointed applicant must file for the seat in December 2020 for the February election.
As directed by City Charter, any vacancy occurring on the City Council shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of City Council, for a period extending until the next regular municipal election.
City Council anticipates an appointment in September, the statement reads. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk's Office at 366-5386 or you may email the City Clerk at Brenda.Hall@NormanOK.gov.
