Anyone who works or lives in Norman can now sign up to be a part of the next Leadership Norman class, a program from the Norman Chamber of Commerce that offers an opportunity to lead while learning about the community.
Co-chaired by John Davenport of Tribute Memorial Care and Erin Barnhart, executive director of Norman Regional Health Foundation, the program is now accepting applications through Aug. 16 for the 30-person class, which will begin Sept. 30 and end with an April graduation.
The classes cover community history and issues, leadership and self-discovery, serving as an educational resource and a catalyst for personal network growth, according to a release by the chamber. Leadership Norman is one of the oldest leadership programs in the state.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, was just beginning his career with the city when he joined Leadership Norman as part of the 2000 class.
“I was lucky to be a part of the program back in 1999, and at that time, I thought I kind of knew all there was to know about Norman,” Martin said. “But I learned a ton about our community, and it really helped me develop an appreciation about the complexities and uniqueness that exist in Norman that I didn’t really have an appreciation for before the class.”
Martin said the relationships built in Leadership Norman alone make the class worth the time, but attendees are sure to learn new facts about Norman.
“Each class consists of 30 business professionals, and you end up developing over those months relationships and friends, so it’s a great opportunity to learn more about our community, but then also expand your circle of influence and connections you make and the friendships you build,” Martin said.
Applications are accepted through Monday, Aug. 16. Online applications are available at normanchamber.com or by emailing Erica Millar at Erica@normanchamber.com.
