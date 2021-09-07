Ginna Bradshaw and Josh Cotton have joined Armstrong Financial Services through LPL Financial as Financial Advisors.
“We are very excited to welcome Josh and Ginna to our team,” said Ron Davis, Armstrong Bank executive vice president of investments. “They possess the expertise our customers deserve. Plus, Josh and Ginna share a commitment to exceptional client service and personalized investment strategies that align with our corporate values.”
Norman native and Norman High School alumna Ginna Bradshaw worked for Sigmon Pilkington Wealth Management before coming to Armstrong. She became a financial advisor at that firm in 2018 after joining as an assistant in 2014.
Bradshaw earned her bachelor’s in science from The University of Oklahoma in 2011. She has her Series 7, Series 66 held through LPL Financial and Life, Accident and Health Insurance licenses. Bradshaw offices in Norman and is a youth sponsor and elder at Norman’s First Christian Church, where she has always attended.
Before joining Armstrong, Josh Cotten ran his own wealth management firm, Cotten Wealth Management/Raymond James, in Muskogee since 2017. Before this, he worked for Edward Jones for 10 years.
Cotten earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on financial planning from Northeastern State University after he obtained his associate’s degree in business administration from Connors State College. He is a CPFA (Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor) and has his Series 7, Series 66 held through LPL Financial and Oklahoma life insurance licenses.
Armstrong Bank recently welcomed Rachel Spannagle as a Senior Vice President to lead the Bank’s Guaranteed Lending efforts, including SBA, USDA and FSA lending.
Spannagle joins Armstrong from BancFirst, where she worked for 10 years. She was most recently a senior vice president in BancFirst’s SBA Commercial Capital Department after becoming an expert on SBA Standard Operating Procedures.
A native of Norman and an alumna of Norman North High School, Spannagle graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2006 with a BA in history and a minor in natural science. Spannagle went on to earn her JD from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2009.
“We are thrilled to have Rachel on our team,” Armstrong Bank Chief Lending Officer Joe Perryman said. “Under her leadership and direction, we anticipate strong growth in our SBA lending efforts. This is a win for Armstrong Bank and a win for all of the small businesses across our footprint.”
Spannagle is the chair of the Stewardship Committee at First Christian Church in Norman. Spannagle and her husband Chris live in Norman with their son Sam, and enjoy being active in the community.