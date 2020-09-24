A Moore police officer charged with manslaughter appeared at the Cleveland County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing Thursday.
Lloyd, 34, appeared before Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Brockman set Lloyd's arraignment date for 9 a.m. Oct. 16.
According to a county court affidavit, Lloyd, 34, was driving southbound on South Sooner Road near the intersection of Southeast 134th Street in Oklahoma City while off duty at 7:41 a.m. Dec. 14.
According to the affidavit, he was driving 94 mph in a 50-mph zone when he collided with Emily Alexis Gaines, 18, of Moore, who was driving northbound Southeast 134th and was attempting to turn left to go westbound. Gaines, a Moore High School student who had been accepted at the University of Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, he hit his brakes before impact and slowed to 77 mph at the time of the collision. Lloyd was transported, treated and released at Norman Regional Hospital for his injuries.
