Norman Public Schools is starting Thursday and with kids going back to the classroom there are a couple of things parents — and drivers — should be aware of.
With COVID-19 on the rise, NPS is “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks while on school property but are not requiring them due to Senate Bill 658.
“In keeping with the latest guidance from the Cleveland County Health Department, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] and the American Academy of Pediatrics, masks are strongly recommended for any person in our school buildings,” the district said in a release. “In compliance with Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, masks will not be required unless Cleveland County is declared a state of emergency and in consultation with the county and state health departments.”
The district will be supplying facemasks to anybody who asks for one. For their complete return to learn plan, which details how the district plans to keep kids in school while staying safe and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, visit their website.
School zones
Masks are not the only measures related to school safety being taken by the city. As NPS and the University of Oklahoma bring more traffic by bicycle, bus and car, the city expressed traffic safety will be taken seriously when it comes to enforcement.
While typical speeding violations outside school zones range from $50 to $200, the minimum fine for a school zone is “automatically $200,” said Cindy Robins, the city’s Chief Deputy Court Clerk.
Few are they who get out of paying the fine, according to Robins.
“They can set a court date and talk the judge into a lesser amount, but usually not on a school zone [violation],” Robins said. “People need to be aware. I got a ticket when I first came to Norman years ago because I didn’t realize I was in a school zone.”
Robins said she was concerned more drivers might be less aware of students while driving, as much of the school year was spent in virtual learning.
According to AAA, more school-age pedestrians are killed between 3 and 4 p.m. than during any other time of the day.
The organization recommends drivers slow down and obey traffic signs.
“A national observational survey found that many motorists violated stop signs in school zones and residential neighborhoods,” according to AAA Oklahoma. “Forty-five percent did not come to a complete stop with 37 percent rolling through and 7 percent not even slowing down.”
OU Police Chief Nate Tarver told The Transcript attention to the road and simple cautionary driving is paramount to avoiding a fine or injury.
“As students prepare to return to the classroom, both on the OU Norman campus and at Norman Public Schools, I strongly encourage motorists to use caution when traveling through school zones, crosswalks and campus,” Tarver said. “It is imperative for drivers to pay attention, especially to their surroundings and school zone speed limits. Even the simple act of slowing down can make a huge difference in keeping our students safe.”
According to the most recent traffic data in a 2019 report by AAA, 25 pedestrians and 43 bicyclists were involved in vehicle crashes in Cleveland County, along with 11 school bus crashes.
A poll of Oklahoma drivers in 2019 revealed that two out of three drivers admitted to talking on their cell phones while driving, more than two in five reported reading texts and more than one in three said they typed text messages while behind the wheel, the AAA report states.
“Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds,” the report reads. “At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. Taking your eyes off the road doubles your chance of being involved in a crash.”