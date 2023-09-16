TULSA — With a win all but certain, Oklahoma’s defense still found itself struggling to slow down Tulsa’s offense late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game.
Starting quarterback Roman Fuller threw three interceptions in his first 10 pass attempts, with all three leading to Oklahoma touchdowns (including a 30-yard pick-six by Danny Stutsman).
The Golden Hurricanes inserted backup Cardell Williams and the redshirt freshman completed a 21-yard pass on his first throw of the game. Tulsa would drive 75 yards on 11 plays to score its first touchdown of the game.
On the next drive, he found Devan Williams on a five-yard touchdown throw on fourth-and-short. The Golden Hurricanes backup quarterback was mobile and opportunistic — two attributes that have given the Sooners’ defense trouble in the past.
But after giving up a field goal drive to lead off the second half, the defense seemed to find a new energy.
On the first play of the next drive, the Sooners got pressure on Williams and forced an intentional grounding. The next two plays resulted in lost yards and Oklahoma would hold Williams to one of five passing for eight yards and two interceptions.
“We got lined up correctly and played fast, played physical and played aggressive,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said about the defense late in the game. “We were disruptive … then they get off schedule.”
Oklahoma held Tulsa scoreless over the final 21:56 of game time. After allowing 200 yards of total offense in the first half, the Sooners defense gave up just 92 yards of total offense in the second half.
After a lightning-fast start that featured three interceptions on the first four drives of the game, the Sooners’ defense slowed down briefly before finding their footing again late.
Oklahoma still finished the game with five interceptions and 15 tackles for loss. The Golden Hurricanes picked up just 75 yards on the ground on 46 attempts.
But perhaps the most positive thing about the trajectory the Sooners’ defense was on on Saturday is that the game was already well within hand by the time the Sooners got back to playing physical, aggressive defense.
All three of Oklahoma’s wins this season were more than three-possession games. The defense has allowed three touchdowns in those games and all three came when the team’s starting lineup was still on the field.
Regardless of the score, the Sooners’ defense has maintained its edge through all four quarters in each of the three games this season.
That’s exactly what a coach wants to see from his players.
“It’s fantastic for our guys to understand that’s the standard here at Oklahoma,” Roof said. “We don’t have one standard for one group and another standard for another group. The standard applies to everybody, including us as coaches. I was pleased with that because guys took pride in that.”
