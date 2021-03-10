As a child, Danni Bee described herself as “a nosey sister.”
“As a nosey [sister] I wanted to see what my brother was doing on Monday and Friday nights, and so I snuck into his room to see what he was watching, and I vividly remember it being an episode of Friday Night Smackdown,” said Bee. “I went from playing with his wrestling toys to doing flips on the trampoline and I knew from that point that wrestling would be a huge part of my life.”
Bee carried those memories with her into college and used them to her advantage as she became became the first Black female wrestling champion in Oklahoma.
She began her career with her first professional match in February 2020. Bee said she persevered through a year of hardship, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Oklahoma. This didn't stop her from attaining a championship.
After attending a semester in college at Oklahoma State University, Bee had decided that it was time to pursue her dream of becoming a professional wrestler which would eventually lead her to Houston where she attended Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school.
“I remember her being so quiet and to herself,” said fellow wrestler Charity Kane.
“I was just floored, I was excited, I mean it took me back to the Drake song that I remember I rapped to her. Danni Bee is an Oklahoma legend, and she is the only one that’s 'reppin.’ She has brought eyes to Oklahoma and she really represents,” said Kane upon describing her reaction to seeing Danni Bee win her championship.
“It means a lot, because I got to watch history for the first time being made,” said promoter and mentor of Bee's, Jordan Rojas.
“Seeing the person she is now, the connections she’s been making and seeing what she’s been accomplishing … sky’s the limit. She really has all of the qualities to make it to what we would consider the big leagues in this business like AEW or WWE,” said Rojas.
One of the qualities Rojas is referring to is that Bee is a representation of the “Oklahoma Standard.” She has a unique desire and drive to be great at what she does while inspiring those around her, such as her brother, Sevyn Hyche.
“It’s really inspiring to me to know that even though some things may seem out of reach you should still chase your dreams anyway. I wasn’t sure if I would go back to school, and seeing my sister [pursue her dreams] has inspired me to do just that,” said Hyche.
I really love the fact that she represents Oklahoma so well, especially being the first Black female titleholder in the state, it’s really her giving back to her home state, putting us on the map, and hopefully she’s just on to bigger and better things,” said Hyche.
Bee is really making her life and career work for her.
“I am enjoying my life right now, I love everything that is happening to me, I love all of the opportunities I’m getting and whatever is for me is for me so whatever happens in the future will happen, but right now I’m enjoying my career,” said Bee.
Of course Oklahoma is where I am from and I just love everything about it. Oklahomans are the hardest working people ever… I just feel we are so humble and grateful and we are so slept on and overlooked,” said Bee.
I want to be a light of opportunity that says, ‘hey look over here we have so much talent,’ for me I think it’s bigger than professional wrestling, there is so much more I want the world to see in Oklahoma and I just can’t wait until Oklahoma really takes off,” said Bee.
While Bee describes being a champion as a big responsibility, she is excited to “showcase to girls like [her], that you can pursue your passion whatever it may be.”
