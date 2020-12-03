Sue Evelyn Lollis, 80, of Norman passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Memorial Service are scheduled for 1PM-3PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church, 200W Hayes St. Norman, OK. Online condolences may be made at www.primrosefuneralservice.com.
Deyrl Gene Kastner, (78) longtime Noble resident, passed away on Dec. 1st at the Healthplex due to Covid complications. Services are pending with McMahans Funeral Home.
