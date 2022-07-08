At first glance, 2021 was an average season for Kansas State.
The Wildcats finished with an 8-5 record for the third time in five seasons. They posted a 4-5 Big 12 record, marking the fifth straight season they finished with five or fewer wins in conference play.
After taking a closer look, however, the Wildcats were more competitive than their record indicates. All five of their conference losses came by 13 points or fewer. That included a five-point loss to Texas, a seven-point loss to Oklahoma and a 10-point loss to Baylor, who won the conference championship.
Expectations are about the same for the Wildcats coming into this season. They finished fifth in the annual conference preseason poll that was released Thursday, showing that most expect them to be a step below the top contenders.
But Kansas State will likely be a sleeper pick to compete for the conference championship this year. They return several starters on both sides of the ball and have added several impact players through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Before the Wildcats take the stage in Arlington, Texas for Big 12 Media Days, here’s a look at their team and the questions they’ll face:
Who’s coming to Arlington?
Along with coach Chris Klieman, the Wildcats are bringing four player representatives, including quarterback Adrian Martinez, running back Deuce Vaughn, linebacker Daniel Green and defensive tackle Eli Huggins.
Klieman takes the stage for his press conference at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Players on the All-Big 12 preseason team
Six (more than any other school) — Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, kick returner Malik Knowles, defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Green and defensive back Julius Brents.
Questions
1. Can Klieman and company break through in Year 4?: The Wildcats are a hard team to analyze.
They posted an 8-5 record in Klieman’s first season in 2019 before struggling to a 4-6 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But there were signs of progress in 2021.
The Wildcats return 12 starters from last season. Vaughn is the key name here — he was a consensus All-American in 2021 and Pro Football Focus’ Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He recorded 235 carries for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
The Wildcats should be even better defensively, too, after holding Big 12 opponents to 25 points or fewer in six of nine games.
It's been nearly 20 years since Kansas State was the Big 12's sole champion (they shared it with Oklahoma State in 2012.) But if both sides of the ball come together, the Wildcats could be a tough team to beat this season.
2. Is Martinez the answer at quarterback?: It was a big win for the Wildcats when the former Nebraska quarterback announced he was transferring to Lawrence.
He’s certainly one of the more recognizable players in college football. The four-year starter had success in Lincoln and last season threw for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 523 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
While he’s one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the country, he’s also had a turnover problem. He’s thrown 30 interceptions in 39 career games and he’s lost 18 fumbles.
Martinez’ biggest problem has been his consistency. But if new offensive coordinator Collin Klein can help with that, the Wildcats could be a dangerous offensive team and a sneaky contender in the Big 12.