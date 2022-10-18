OKLAHOMA CITY — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children.
Updated boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is available for children ages five through 11 years, and Moderna’s for children and adolescents ages six through 17 years.
Vaccines for added ages are arriving in the state.
Bivalent formulations of both COVID-19 vaccines are currently recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination. For vaccine appointments visit home (oklahoma.gov). We recommend contacting to your local healthcare provider or health department to ensure updated booster doses have been received at that specific location.
