A much-loved tradition by Norman fathers and daughters returns next month.
The annual Daddy Daughter Dance is slated for Feb. 4 with time slots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 90-minute dance periods. It will be held at the Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive.
Tickets are $15 per person through Jan. 16 and increase to $20 on Jan. 17 when tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at cityofnorman.thundertix.com.
Dances feature a live DJ and surprises.
For those with sensory needs, dances will be offered in smaller areas at a lower volume. A virtual dance will be streamed by SportsTalk's app and on its website from 7-8:30 p.m. SportsTalk Radio will also broadcast the dance music and emcee on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM radio.
Dances are for all ages. Each dance period will offer the same entertainment amenities and complimentary refreshments.
