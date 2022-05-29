A local business owner who was outraged by a decision to dissolve Cleveland County’s Budget Board will ask voters to elect him as the next District 3 county commissioner.
Rusty Grissom, a Republican, business owner and Noble resident, will face incumbent Harold Haralson in the June primary. The election also drew Democrats J.D. Krohmer and Mona “Mo” Vaughn, who will vie for the seat.
Haralson and District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy voted on Feb. 21, 2021 to dissolve the board, while District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland voted no. The decision drew protest from county residents who believed the move decreased transparency. Budget boards allow all eight county elected officials to vote on the county’s budget, while an excise board — which the county currently uses — relies on three appointed members to give approval before the commission adopts it.
Grissom, the 37-year owner of Grissom Landscape Nursery, said his top priority will be to reinstate the budget board and strengthen relationships with other elected officials to improve county business.
“That’s going to be my first order of business,” he said. “I think that it should not just be the county commissioners’ vote on that. There’s much more oversight if you have all the county officials, because they know their budget more than the county commissioners. They all need to be involved and have a voice.”
The budget board as a model for the approval of the county budget was instituted in state law following a kickbacks scandal in the 1980s, when 200 county commissioners across the state were indicted or pled guilty to financial crimes.
County government may add a budget board to its excise board to approve budgets for all elected county officials.
The commissioners’ decision to dissolve the budget board drew a protest from residents who said the more eyes on the budget, the better.
Haralson and Stacy said the board was an unnecessary duplication of county government and argued the move increased transparency, because the excise board meetings were held in the commissioner’s board room. The budget board was held in a different building.
Both meetings are open to the public.
Several elected officials opposed the decision, including the county assessor, county treasurer and court clerk. Grissom said the decision to disband the board has deteriorated county relationships.
“There’s so much dissension out there at the courthouse right now,” he said. “When I get in there, we’re going to work together and make Cleveland County better.”
The candidate said he brings experience in government and a list of accomplishments serving on several boards to the position.
He served 12 years on the Cleveland County Fair Board and oversaw numerous improvements to the fairground facilities. Grissom also served 21 years on the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Board and was elected by the Board to serve as its representative on the Western Farmers Electric Cooperative Board for 16 years.
During his tenure on those boards, he advocated for fiber optic cable, an accomplishment that became critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the high-speed internet service launched.
“I went to a class about the fiber [cable] and so, I brought it to the [OEC] board and then we started doing studies,” he said. “We’ve had a very successful fiber project and it’s been a huge success. It’s been great for our members. During the pandemic we had high speed internet for all the people who had to stay home, the kids who had to stay home and do schoolwork. Tough time.”
Grissom said he would increase participation and communication with all county officials to enhance transparency and set goals.
A recent string of employee terminations in Haralson’s county maintenance barn also incited Grissom to run for the seat. In January, Haralson fired three employees following a theft complaint against an employee.
After that employee was fired, two more were terminated. Haralson requested an audit from the State Auditor and Inspector’s office. County spokesperson Joy Hampton said those two employees were fired “due to a lack of confidence in their abilities,” The Transcript reported.
To date, no criminal charges have been filed. State Auditor Cindy Byrd expected the probe to be included in the state’s annual audit.
Grissom said he would spend the time necessary at the barn to ensure procedures are being followed.
“If you’ve had to fire three employees, there’s something serious going on down there,” Grissom said.
Grissom said he has the time to run the district now that his son and wife run operations for the nursery.