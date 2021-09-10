As the third quarter came to a close, the Community Christian defense showed no signs of letting up on the OKC Patriots.
First, it was Grayson McGuire who sacked Patriots’ quarterback Marvin Pennel for a 12-yard loss. Then Bai Jobe dropped wide receiver Dylan Mahoney for a 6-yard loss and followed it up by tackling Pennel for another 3-yard loss. Finally, OKC was forced to punt.
The CCS defense kept coming at OKC all night, forcing five fumbles and repeatedly sacking the quarterback on their way to a 31-0 shutout win.
“There were very few missed tackles,” coach Mat McIntosh said. “...our defensive line, our linebackers were really good.”
The Royals’ defense held the Patriots to just 133 yards of total offense, with Jobe and the defense stopping several runs at or before the line of scrimmage. CCS’ offense put together 326 yards of total offense, most of it through the air and off the arm of Boyce McIntosh.
Boyce McIntosh threw for 239 yards and went 21-of-33 passing. He accounted for all four of the Royals’ touchdowns, running the first score in, throwing two to Charlie Peterson — including a 54-yard bomb — and finding Kallen Montgomery as well.
While the offense found its rhythm, delivering its best performance of the season so far, it was the defense that continued to prove itself as the strength of this team.
“Just seeing the continued improvement of our defense is the number one thing that we see,” Mat McIntosh said. “We hope that just keeps going.”
The dominant defensive performance allowed CCS to try some things it normally wouldn’t do. The Royals usually go for it on fourth down, but in the fourth quarter, Carter Lowry was sent out to kick two field goals. He missed the first — a 40-yard attempt, but nailed the second from 26-yards out.
CCS also had Boyce McIntosh punt one that went about 75 yards before the Royals downed it just inside the 1 yard line.
Those confidence-boosting plays were made possible by the way the defense was able to contain the OKC (1-1) offense. The Royals never allowed the Patriots to get within 10 yards of the goal line.
At the center of the defensive effort was Jobe.
The junior linebacker was all over the field for CCS, repeatedly pressuring and sacking OKC’s quarterback for losses of seven, nine, three or more yards.
“In the first half, when he lit up their quarterback, you could hear it,” McIntosh said. “That was exciting for us to see.”
Jobe has been playing football for less than a year. He joined the Royals in week five last year and didn’t start playing until week six.
A four-star recruit with offers from Kansas, Texas Tech and more, Jobe still has a lot to learn about the game of football. But on Friday night, he showed his potential. McIntosh believes Jobe will soon be a force for other teams to deal with.
“One of the things that I keep telling Bai is he’s got to be a big time recruit because of his production, not just his measurables,” McIntosh said. “Now his measurables are really good. and tonight you really saw the production on the field.
“They couldn’t block him.”