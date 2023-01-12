Certain Norman residents with area concerns can meet with city officials at a neighborhood meeting next week.
The city of Norman Community Development Black Grant Program will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the city of Norman Development Center, 225 N. Webster, for those who live in a block of town, primarily north of the University of Oklahoma until as far north as Robinson Street.
To view the neighborhood of those invited, see the map at normanok.gov/media/16408.
Residents will meet in-person with representatives from various offices of the city of Norman, including the Norman Police Department and the Code Compliance Division. Representatives from Neighborhood Alliance will also be present to discuss neighborhood organization possibilities.
The city's CDBG program adheres to a robust Citizen Participation Plan in the development of policies and programs benefiting low- and moderate income citizens of Norman, and as part of this effort, an annual meeting is held with the residents within the CDBG Target Area.
This designated area is defined within the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and is reviewed and adjusted during the Consolidated Plan process
For questions about the CDBG program or this meeting, contact Lisa Krieg, CDBG grants manager, at lisa.krieg@normanok.gov or 405-366-5464.
