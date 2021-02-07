Westbound traffic along State Highway 9 was light late one evening last week as we returned from a trip to southeastern Oklahoma. As we sped past Brendle Corner, it reminded me of the area’s most infamous inhabitant who moved there 100 years ago this year.
Llewelyn Morris Humphreys, known to his underworld associates as “The Hump” or “The Camel,” married a Cleveland County woman in 1921. They spent time at a home they built on the south side of what is now Highway 9. In my mind, I expected him to be standing by the road hitchhiking into Norman.
Humphreys changed his name to Murray after a judge who took the lad under his wing after early scrapes with the law in Al Capone’s Chicago.
• • •
Instead of living a life of virtue as the judge envisioned, Humphreys used the knowledge of the legal system to delve deeper into petty crime.
His coming of age came with the beginning of prohibition in the United States. Legend says Capone admired his grit and gumption and put him on his underworld payroll.
When things got hot after a crime involving Humphreys, he simply left Chicago for the country life in eastern Cleveland County.
• • •
It was here that Humphreys met and fell in love with Mary Clementine Brendle while working with his brother as a door-to-door electronics salesman.
Mary was university educated and helped her husband to blend into the upper class, according to the book “Haunted Norman,” from local author Jeff Provine.
“He was still devious and ruthless at his core, but people saw him in a sudden cultured light that allowed him to become an adviser to the biggest gangsters in town,” Provine writes.
As Prohibition wound down, Humphreys turned his sights on labor unions. He served 18 months prison time for tax evasion but returned to the country life upon release. It was in the 1930s when he built the native stone home that stands today.
Security was tight with high fences, electronic alarms, guards and a lookout tower. In later years, long after Humphreys died in 1965, the family compound later became a paint ball playground operated by a retired Norman firefighter and his wife.
• • •
Historians speculate that Humphreys never broke ties with the underworld. He was known to help launder money from associates who came into serious cash.
Locals reportedly appreciated the generosity of the man they called “Uncle Lew.”
When he failed to show up for a Chicago court hearing, FBI agents went looking for him. They spotted him in the Norman Depot asking about passenger train schedules.
The agents took him back to Chicago, where he quickly posted bond. At his Chicago apartment, the feds came back to re-arrest him, but he refused to recognize their warrant, Provine writes. They confiscated cash and other of Humphreys’ belongings but left him in the apartment, where his brother later found him dead.
• • •
The couple separated in the mid-1950s and divorced in 1957. Although Humphreys later married his mistress and moved to Florida, he and Mary remained friendly to the end of his life.
She and their daughter and a grandson brought Humphreys back to Oklahoma for burial on family property. His ashes were taken to a family crypt not far from the home he shared with Mary and Llewella.
