NOBLE — Seven years ago, a young child fighting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), an acute respiratory ailment, lay intubated in a hospital bed with his mother at his side.
In an effort to cheer her son Kayden who on top of RSV, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare disease that robs people of physical strength, Amber Chaffin put the word out and soon her son’s room was filled with Christmas cards.
The young patient, Kayden Chaffin, is now 7 years old and mom, Amber Chaffin has made the Christmas card drive a tradition.
“It’s a really easy way to spread Christmas cheer while raising awareness for SMA,” Chaffin said, adding that it was strange that something “so simple as a cold wound us up in the hospital.”
A friend suggested putting Christmas cards around Kayden’s room to cheer him up. Chaffin said she thought that was a great idea so she put the word out. Soon, Kayden’s room was filled with cards and the card drive has been an annual tradition ever since.
“He’s received several police patches over the years from all over — Florida, Tennessee, Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol — they’re framed in our hallway at home,” Chaffin said.
SMA robs people of their ability to walk, eat, or breathe in some cases. Kayden Chaffin is nonverbal and he uses eye gaze to communicate. Chaffin said seven years ago, SMA was a terminal disease but it’s not as heart wrenching now since people with SMA have a better prognosis and some are not ventilator dependent due to a few FDA-approved treatments for SMA, one of which Kayden is currently taking.
Kayden was intubated in January of 2014 and is currently on a ventilator 24/7
“He was so little, and doing so well, we decided to vent and trache him,” Chaffin said. “He could move his hands and arms really well. He could put Chapstick on his lips. He could smile. As SMA progressed, he eventually lost that movement. He's bed and wheelchair bound now. With treatment we have seen some movement come back, but it isn't what it was.”
Eager to educate people about SMA while cheering her son, the card drive continues.
Chaffin said 2019 was the biggest card drive yet.
“Last year was crazy. We went viral on several local news stations and across the USA. Kayden received over 7000 cards. It was amazing,” Chaffin said. “It was so incredible to see were the cards came from and to read all the wonderful things people had to say.”
Since 2013, Chaffin said every year she and her family get a little further with raising awareness for SMA. She said she often receives letters saying that folks who send cards didn’t know anything about SMA until they researched the disease to learn more.
In closing, Chaffin said she knows that this year has been anything but normal and in the past she’s been told that people enjoy sending her son cards each year.
“Hopefully, this adds a little holiday joy,” Chaffin said, referring both to senders and her son as recipient.
Those wishing to participate in this year’s card drive for Kayden may mail them to Kayden Chaffin, P.O. Box 244, Noble, OK, 73068. To learn more about SMA, visit https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/spinal-muscular-atrophy-sma.
