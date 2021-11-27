From hot cocoa and caroling to lighting a Christmas tree and holiday crafts, Norman residents will have a wide variety of events sure to make spirits bright.
December features the return of four events, including the Andrews Park Tree Lighting, Winterfest, Letters to Santa and an Ugly Sweater 5k and fun run, said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen.
Because the events are outdoors, Olsen said this year guests to holiday park events will be asked to follow protective measures they are comfortable with as individuals or families.
“The excitement that surrounds the holidays makes these events memorable, even more so because we have not been able to do these events in a regular fashion in what seems like forever,” he said.
While many residents consider holiday events in the park a family tradition, Olsen said they see a lot of new faces, too.
“We are now doing so many different things in different areas of town and even virtual options, we are proud to say as a city and a park system that these programs are diverse and so accessible by going into different areas of town and streaming, we see a whole range of residents and even out of towners participating in our events,” he said.
Tree lighting
Often a family tradition for Norman residents, the tree lighting event will begin at 5:30 on Dec. 10 at Andrews Park and will include hot cocoa, holiday music, as guests witness the tree light up.
At 6 p.m., park guests will sing carols as they walk to the Norman Central Library for crafts, storytime, treats and photos with Santa, Olsen said.
“The Andrews Park Tree lighting is a long-standing tradition and is important to this community,” he said.
Winterfest
Winterfest will begin 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Legacy Park — the day after the tree lighting.
Santa will make a second appearance at the festival. Among cocoa and other drinks, adult beverages will be available with holiday music, live performances, and yard games. Fireworks will commence at 7 p.m.
Dates and times for two events have not been determined, but Olsen said the Ugle Sweater 5k will be back as will Letters to Santa.
Ugly Sweater 5K
A date and time for the Ugly Sweater 5K has not been confirmed, but Olsen said it will be back.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the department from returning the 5K which launched in December 2019. The event this year will feature a one-mile fun run and prizes for the best ugly sweater in addition to the road race.
Olsen said he hopes the city offers the race “each year after this.”
“This will be a dog and family-friendly event, and free for those who want to run without being timed,” he said.
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa has yet to be scheduled, but Olsen said this event will also be back in Norman. Further details on the event were not yet available, but children will be allowed to drop off their letters to Santa at the city’s recreation centers. The letters must include self addressed stamped envelope to receive a reply from Santa, Olsen said.
In 2020, Calls to Santa last year incorporated zoom visits prior to the widespread availability of vaccines. Masks and social distancing were encouraged at park events throughout the pandemic. This year children will be able to Zoom or call Santa again, but dates had not been set yet, Olsen said.
“There are things that the pandemic has taught us and also forced us to have more imagination, and one of those programs is Calling Santa, which has now transformed into Zoom with Santa, and we are happy to keep that a free program for our young residents in town,” Olsen said.