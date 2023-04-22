With the help of generous donations, St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church has welcomed 4,722 additions to its chapel.
A pipe organ, with parts dating back to either 1928 or 1931, was donated to the church from a private donor who was living in California. After the donor moved to Missouri he connected to the organ studies department at the University of Oklahoma, which recommended it be donated to St. Marks, 3939 W. Tecumseh Road.
“It was originally installed in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, which was a large municipal building,” said Adam Pajam, director of music at St. Marks and lecturer in organ at the OU school of music.
Pipe organs are composed of a keyboard, or multiple keyboards, pipes, a device to supply wind pressure, and a mechanism that connects the keys to the pipes. Pajam said most of the components are original, which makes them nearly 100 years old.
Even though the organ was received as a donation, the church still required $1.8 million to install the device, so it fundraised the difference, Pajam said.
“We sat down with the Schantz Organ Company of Orrville, Ohio, and worked out how we could engineer as much as possible this organ into the existing chamber which was built with the church in 2000,” he said.
The 23-year-old church had an electric organ built into its main chapel, so engineers took measurements and worked with existing infrastructure to repurpose parts that were compatible with the incoming pipe organ.
Construction began in December, and it debuted for Easter services earlier this month.
“It's just glorious. I mean, we heard it for the first time during Holy Week, Easter,” said Father Timothy Fuller, priest who oversees the parish. “When I heard the music, it was like, heaven is wedded to Earth. Really, that’s what it felt like. It's just beautiful — just a glorious instrument.”
Michael Zwick is the pipe organ technician from Schantz Organ Company who came from Ohio to oversee the project.
“From the organs that I worked down with my previous stay at Schantz, I can say, this is unique," Zwixk said. "I'd have to say, it's my favorite that I've heard. It's gorgeous. I mean, gorgeous."
The Schantz Organ Company has built organs for 150 years and focuses on building small organs for local churches.
Pajam said while the organ was in storage in California, it had encountered some water damage.
“There were pipes that needed to have more substantial repairs than others," he said. "They washed and cleaned all of them, all 4,722 of them, and they made all the repairs.
“Then they go through a voicing and regulation process where they listen to every single pipe by itself for volume for speech, to make sure that they sound like a coherent unit.”
A public dedication concert took place Sunday. Pajam said part of his goal is to share the organ with the surrounding community.
“I intend to offer at least two annual concerts that will be free and open to the public,” he said. “I also have a collaboration planned with the Norman Community Choral Ensemble to attempt to bring in the community. We want this to be an asset for everyone, not just for our parish.”
