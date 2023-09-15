Norman residents will have the chance to engage with the Area & Infrastructure Master Plan (AIM) initiative introduced by the city on Friday.
“The Master Plan will shape the course of the community over the next two decades, crafted with the insight and engagement of residents, partner agencies, elected officials and City staff,” a City press release stated.
The release said that the main elements that will be addressed in the plan are the Housing Market Analysis & Affordability Strategy, Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update, Stormwater Master Plan Update, Water Master Plan Update and the Wastewater Master Plan.
“The plan will be completed over 16-20 months and is guided by RDG Planning & Design, Inc. and Garver, in close partnership with City staff,” the release added.
“A comprehensive plan is a guide for development policy. It should be providing you context for key land use and public investment decisions,” said Amy Haase, urban planner at RDG Planning & Design, at an AIM Steering Committee meeting Wednesday evening.
She also said that the plan is not an “unchangeable, inflexible commitment to carry out specific projects.” It will be a “strategic document” that can be adapted based on the needs of the community.
The steering committee is made up of members that represent the broader community that will meet on the second Wednesday of every month, she said.
In addition, there will be subcommittees that will be “specifically focused on housing, transportation, stormwater, and then water and wastewater will be a combined subcommittee together,” she continued. “These groups are smaller groups that will give guidance and feedback on those specific plans.”
They will meet three to four times during the process, usually during the same week as the full Steering Committee meeting, she added. All of these meetings will be open to the public.
Community engagement is an important aspect to this initiative, Haase said. This will include events such as listening sessions, pop-up events and neighborhood workshops.
“In addition to our in-person events, we will also be doing a lot of online activities, polling questions, map activities, just general information updates. And that will all be at a website called aimnorman.com,” she said.
Listening sessions will be small groups put together regarding a specific topic or expertise, Haase continued.
They are “meant to be small group discussions for us to spend time listening and learning from community members, stakeholders or partners. And they're really meant to be small in size, so that everybody has an opportunity to speak to everybody around the table, we want to hear from everybody,” she said.
The goal is to create a “safe and comfortable environment that everybody can come to and feel like they can share” during these sessions, Haase added.
Pop-up events will be for those who don't traditionally go to public meetings, she said. These could be set up at Fall Festivals, Game Day, Movies in the Park, or the Art Walk.
“We want to find places and events where we can interact with them and get their feedback and input, so we're hearing from the broadest voices as we can across the entire community,” Haase said.
The neighborhood workshops are “an opportunity for folks to come in, meet with the planning team. Work with us, as we begin to have an interactive session on where we see Norman going into the future,” Haase said.
The workshops will be implemented in the coming year, and more information will be available in the near future, she added.
“AIM Norman is purposefully structured to rely heavily on input from the people who live, work and study in Norman,” Mayor Larry Heikkila said in the release.
“Our residents will guide the strategies that responsibly and sustainably advance our community. Participation is the key to success with this initiative and we are excited for the launch of this collaborative effort,” Heikkila said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle also encouraged Norman residents to take part in the planning process and in the release said staff is "looking forward to creative convenient opportunities to make that possible.”
“As Norman continues to evolve, our goal is to create a blueprint for the future that represents and resonates with the entire community,” he added.
