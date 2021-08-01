The City of Norman has applied to renew three federal grants dedicated to assisting the city’s homeless population in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norman Homeless Program Coordinator Michelle Evans said the city applied for $400,000 for continued operation of the city’s emergency homeless shelter and associated costs through the next year. She said local nonprofits Thunderbird Clubhouse and Food and Shelter also applied to renew grants used to fund their outreach activities to the city’s homeless community.
“The funding [the city is applying for] is essential to the continued operation of the shelter,” Evans said. “We are definitely seeing an uptick in shelter guests, and this is a good thing. People are willing to come into shelter and receive case management and begin housing support.”
Evans said the average monthly operating costs for the shelter alone are approximately $24,000. She added that the shelter has a total capacity of 35 and said since December, 277 individuals have entered the facility, with an average nightly count of 18 to 23 individuals.
The grants are funded through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, which has allocated just over $1 million for the Norman and Cleveland County area from the federal government’s Emergency Solutions Grant Program CARES Act (ESG-CV) funds.
According to the Department of Commerce, the funds are to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The funds will also help to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
As there is no competition for the grant money, Evans said she is confident that all three agencies that applied will receive the funding requested. However, she said the agencies are also considering the possibility that this won’t be the case.
“There is always the possibility that what we applied for will not be granted,” Evans said. “That’s not happened in the past, though, because we discuss what we need for the city and the other organizations applying, and we’re precise down to the dollar.”
Once submitted, Evans said applications are reviewed and scored by a Department of Commerce committee and checked for compliance with federal requirements. She said the awarded applicants will be notificated by approximately Aug. 23, and that the allocation period for this second round of funding is September 2020 through Aug. 31, 2022.
Evans said a potential challenge facing the continued operation of the emergency shelter is the government’s mandate that ESG-CV grant funding not be used for emergency shelter funding after Feb. 1, 2022. After that point, she said the shelter would be facing an approximately $189,000 deficit, and it would be up to city council to determine how to further fund the shelter.
To avoid this scenario, Evans said the city has applied for a Department of Commerce waiver that would let the city keep using the funding through the end of August 2022.
“There is a possibility if the waiver is not approved, the funds will not be able to be used for the emergency shelter after Feb. 1,” Evans said. “But I do want to emphasize that this is not the City of Norman’s decision whether or not this funding can continue to be used for the shelter.”
Evans also emphasized that this second round of ESG-CV funding is also the last. She said after Aug. 31, 2022, it will be up to the city to determine what funds can be used to keep up the shelter’s operations.
“That’s why we’re having the conversations with council now, because after August of 2022 there is no funding allocated to the emergency shelter,” Evans said. “It’s a year away, but that year is going to fly by, so that’s why we’re talking now and coming together to see how we can fill that gap.”
Strategic plan study approaches next phase
Evans also said the study behind Norman’s forthcoming Homelessness Strategic Plan is about to approach its next phase.
The San Francisco-based nonprofit Homebase, which the city contracted to conduct the study, has presented Evans’ department with a first draft of their data analysis. Evans said the analysis includes more than 400 lived-experience surveys and seven years’ worth of data reported by her office to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
She said the next step in the process is a three-week period in which her team will read through and edit the information while also providing Homebase with additional data.
Evans said that by the third week of August, a final draft should be available to present to the council. After city leadership has an opportunity to review the material, she said the next step would be to present the draft to the community for feedback.
“Then we will be presenting the community with a draft of the plan to discuss our options and see what they think,” Evans said.
Evans said the timeframe for the next steps is fluid. She said she anticipates being able to present the community with the final draft by the end of August at the earliest and the first week of September at the latest.
Once the process ends, Evans said Homebase will present her with the final strategic plan near the end of October. She said the study’s conclusions will help the city determine if Norman will require something along the lines of a combined day and overnight shelter, or another resource that would better address the needs of the community.