Norman City attorneys are searching records for votes on City Council items that may require a re-vote following the removal of a council member Thursday.
McClain County Judge Leah Edwards issued a ruling Thursday that City Councilor for Ward 3, Kelly Lynn, automatically vacated his seat when he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka on Jan. 9, according to a previous Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker released a statement that the ruling means the city will have to examine swing votes after the finding carried the possibility “all council actions that involved Mr. Lynn” were at risk of “being invalidated,” she said.
“I don’t think he was the deciding vote on anything, but we are checking for motions he may have made, minutes that need to be corrected, etc,” Walker said. “We intend to bring necessary corrective actions to council at its next meeting.”
It was not known if Lynn intended to appeal the ruling. Neither Lynn nor Schumacher returned a request for comment.
The city filed legal action on Feb. 14 after its attorneys reviewed a state law that prohibits an office holder from occupying a second office simultaneously. Lynn and his attorney, Tracy Schumacher, argued to the court that the law exempts municipal judges from the rule because the roles do not conflict. The city countered that the exception only allows a municipal judge to serve numerous municipalities as a city judge.
Edwards sided with the city on both arguments that the council seat and municipal judge position are both defined as offices and the exception only applies to municipal judges in more than one municipality.
Council reaction
Lynn, a self-identified conservative, was elected to the non-partisan council in Feb. 2021. He advocated to boost police funding and bring conservative values to the seat. He lost his re-election in February to challenger Bree Montoya. Despite his loss, the term does not end until the first Tuesday in July, according to the City Charter.
Two conservative council members expressed their gratitude for Lynn’s service. Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello, also elected in 2021, thanked Lynn for his time on the dais.
“I want to thank him for his service to the city of Norman and wish him well in his future endeavors,” he said.
Ward 1’s Austin Ball, who was elected this year, said he appreciated the council member’s perspective.
“I’m definitely going to miss his perspective up on council and appreciate all the help he has given me and for his service to our city,” he said.
Councilor for Ward 7, Stephen T. Holman, said he was glad to see the “unprecedented” matter resolved.
“I would just say this is a very unprecedented situation in the city of Norman,” he said. “I’m glad the courts have made a decision on this matter and I am hopeful we can now move forward as a City Council and a community.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila said he had not reached a decision about the vacancy Friday, because he had not yet consulted Walker about how to proceed.
“We are going to obey the court order,” Heikkila said. “I haven’t had time to speak with Ms. Walker on precisely our course of action.”
Montoya said she is willing to step in if necessary.
“Since winning the election I have attended most council meetings and watched committee meetings via YouTube,” she told The Transcript. “I have completed all of my orientation with the various city departments, so yes, I will be ready to fill the Ward 3 seat.”
Montoya said she had not yet been contacted by city staff or Heikkila regarding the ruling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.