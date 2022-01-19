The City of Norman may soon team up with a local housing developer with a reputation for affordable housing construction to help address housing insecurity.
Local homebuilder Richard McKown joined City Manager Darrel Pyle in a presentation to City Council Tuesday night regarding proposed multifamily housing units and the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for it.
McKown proposed the council consider building the units on state-owned land for sale near Reed Avenue and Main Street, where more than 200 acres owned by the state is for sale.
During previous meetings since the council’s July retreat, staff have set aside affordable housing and $5 million for the council’s ARPA spending goals.
As reported by The Transcript, the city has been in talks with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services concerning land and buildings for sale in an area desirable as a permanent homeless shelter, but Tuesday’s meeting revealed discussion about the use of the land for both the city and county has been ongoing.
McKown showed apartment units that from the exterior looked more like two-story homes than apartment complexes, he said. The view from the street showed rows of the structures with covered parking instead of attached garages, which he said lowered the construction costs.
The mostly-wood structures would mean more expensive contractors for welding metal and concrete stairs, balconies and other standard features of apartment complexes would not be needed.
The presentation showed combinations of single-bedroom units along with two and three-bedroom units, with six per structure.
Pyle said the city would not have to own the land or run the property, but could simply partner with McKown and an operator like the Norman Housing Authority, which has expressed interest in managing the units, he said.
“We have been in conversation with the Norman Housing Authority and they said they would be very interested in being the property manager for such a project,” Pyle said. “We have property owners or project proponents not interested in taking the credit, but interested in solving the problem.”
Funding and cost
Pyle also added that low financing would be available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for such a project.
“ARPA dollars can be used to help buy down the cost and make the units more affordable,” he said. “Potentially it’s an asset that could live on the balance sheet of the Norman Housing Authority. The City of Norman doesn’t need to own it. We won’t be operating it.”
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman asked McKown for an estimable cost of the units and how affordable the rent would be.
“I think it’s going to be a struggle to try and figure out how to bring them in on an average cost of anywhere below $125,000 a unit,” he said.
McKown added that getting the cost as low as possible would mean leveraging all available federal dollars while meeting building codes.
Federal pandemic dollars available to the state mental health agency will mean it can move more quickly to build two new mental hospitals — one in Norman and one in Tulsa, Pyle said. The Transcript has reported that the agency intended to sell land in the Griffin Memorial complex in order to afford a new facility, but Pyle said with available federal dollars to the state, that’s changed.
“The state’s budget was sort of dictated by, ‘you’re going to have to sell off all this real estate and make enough money to build this new hospital or it can’t happen.’ With the availability of [ARPA] dollars, according to folks at the state, the governor realizes the need to invest in these two new facilities and sales will make up the delta — about $16 million, absolutely achievable if you’re selling 160 acres here and 60-80 acres there, plus other property they own in the metro,” Pyle said.
Some of the land is of interest to county agencies like the health department, which drew concern from Ward 1 Brandi Studley. She wanted clarification on the city’s position if the land was sold to the county, then to McKown and then to the city.
Pyle said the county is only interested in a portion of available land.
“The county does have interest in the piece south of Main Street because county health operates off of 12th,” he said. “There’s also 160 acres north of this that doesn’t really have any entities seeking to acquire, but we do know the property is for sale. Obviously, we don’t want to be conflict with the county and we don’t know what all the county has planned, but any investment in county health is the same population [being served].”
Shelter piece
Studley brought up concerns from businesses in the downtown Norman area that have complained about the presence of Norman’s unhoused residents with the city’s temporary emergency shelter located on Comanche Street.
“I just want to go on the record saying, we hear you business owners off of Main. We understand the issues you are going through and we are looking for a short term solution,” she said. “I know this is not it, but we definitely have some other options I’m excited to talk to Mr. Pyle about.”
Pyle thanked Studley for mentioning it, and said the state mental health agency has invited city staff to inspect three buildings “to see how habitable they are” for a long term shelter.
As reported by The Transcript, a permanent homeless shelter has been planned for 718 N. Porter Ave. for more than a year, but in December 2021, the newspaper learned the city was in talks with the state mental health agency to acquire land for a shelter in the Griffin Memorial complex. Agency spokesman Jeffrey Dismukes confirmed the city and the agency were in “preliminary” discussion about land for sale in the area.
Pyle told The Transcript last month that the city is considering using 718 N. Porter Ave. as a small business incubator instead of a permanent emergency homeless shelter.
The council consensus was one of excitement, with the caveat that the city ensure stormwater runoff was managed, as the proposed location is near Bishop Creek. The creek is a troubled watershed that is the subject of $11.9 million to be spent for stormwater improvements in the city’s Stormwater Master Plan.