The City of Norman has not received official word regarding the status of the OU/Tulane game on Saturday, a source told The Transcript Monday.
The city has begun preparations for the game to be moved just in case, though the official announcement will come from the University of Oklahoma.
An announcement on the status of the game will likely come by the end of the day, a source told The Transcript.
Reports circulated on Monday morning that the game had been officially moved to Norman, although Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen tweeted that a decision has not been finalized.
The game is unlikely to be played in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the city on Sunday morning, causing city-wide power outages and property damage.
At least one person has died, per the Associated Press.