The City of Norman, Oklahoma, is seeking proposals from qualified consultants for professional services to prepare a Comprehensive Plan, Housing Market Analysis and Affordability Strategy, Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update, Stormwater Master Plan Update, Water Hydraulic Modeling Update, Wastewater Master Plan and Sanitation Master Plan for the City of Norman.
Responses are solicited in accordance with the terms, conditions and instructions set forth in this RFP. Proposals are due no later than 4 p.m. Central Standard Time, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Responses received after this time and date will not be accepted.
Responses shall be addressed and marked as:
Attn: Jane Hudson, Planning Director RFP 2223-29
City of Norman
201 West Gray, Bldg. A Norman, Oklahoma 73069
Any correspondence, questions or requests for copies of the Request for Proposal should be directed to Jane Hudson, Director, Planning and Community Development Department, or call (405) 366-5431, or email: PlanFor2045@normanok.gov.
Correspondence should be marked:
Attn: City of Norman, RFP 2223- 29.
For the complete RFP and submission requirements, visit https://www.normanok.gov/businesses/bids- rfps-rfqs.
A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held by Zoom 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on Oct. 13, 2022.
