The City of Norman released details about its new ride share program, Norman On-Demand.
Rides cost $2 for one person, and $1 for additional passengers. Service runs Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Students from the University of Oklahoma can access rides for free as a part of OU SafeRide, which runs from Thursday to Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and during Sunday hours.
Taylor Johnson, the city’s transit and parking program manager, said Norman isn’t looking to profit from the program.
“The year-long pilot will cost approximately $760,000 with OU assisting in funding approximately $120,000,” Johnson said.
He said the city’s portion will draw from its general fund.
“The contract with Via is turnkey, meaning they provide the vehicles, employees, technology, etc.,” he said.
Currently, the program launched five minivans, two of which are wheelchair accessible.
Norman On-Demand will employ between 10-15 employees, including drivers.
Johnson said the contract with Via runs until next summer, after which the city will decide whether it wants to renew.
He said the one-year contract is experimental, meaning it is a low-risk endeavor to gauge community interest, after which the city can plan to either cut, increase or keep services the same.
“The city is looking at piloting this service to gauge the level of community interest,” he said. “There is a place for traditional public transit, as well as emerging public transportation options – such as Norman On-Demand. It is the city’s desire to have a diverse offering of transportation options in the community.”
Jonathan Kyncl, digital marketing and communications coordinator at the University of Oklahoma, said the university is interested in going in on this program to ensure the safety of its students, especially after hours, to make sure they can get home safely.
“SafeRide has been assisting students with free, late-night transportation since 2004,” he said. “The partnership with the City of Norman fulfills the vendor for our continued SafeRide service.”
Kyncl said Norman On-Demand is now one of many options for students.
“Other services are offered through OU Parking and Transportation Services including the Campus Area Rapid Transit (CART) system, Park Free and Ride shuttles, local shuttle programming, and bikes and scooters,” he said.
Johnson said students also have access to Embark, the local bus system.
“Funding comes from the City of Norman for both programs,” he said, though operationally, the agencies are distinct.
“Users can definitely ride both services as they would like or need to,” he said.
Kyncl said students also have access to traditional ride share programs in Norman, like Uber and Lyft.
“Students have many options for transportation and can be assured of a free ride every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday between 10 p.m. — 3 a.m. with SafeRide,” Kyncl said. “With the full Norman On-Demand 7-day service, students will have increased accessibility to rides at a low cost of $2 per ride plus $1 for an additional person.”
He said OU will not consider renewing its contract until it has investigated the program’s popularity and usage.
