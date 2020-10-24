Cross Country
Class 6A West Regionals
Girls
Team results
Norman North, 57; Edmond Santa Fe , 84; Edmond North, 97; Moore, 103; Deer Creek, 123; Choctaw 128; Putnam West, 177; Westmoore, 184; Norman, 236; Lawton, 268; Putnam City, 335; Southmoore, 369.
Norman North results
Jade Robinson, 00:19:27.89
Kinley Kite, 00:19:32.03
Ella Camp, 00:20:26.18
Olivia VanHootegem, 00:20:31.97
Devin Jansing, 00:20:52.38
Stevie Johnson, 00:21:47.22
Savanna Starr, 00:22:20.20
Norman High results
Chloe Soto, 00:20:14.08
Emily Finocchiaro, 00:21:35.49
Kaitlyn Chen, 00:22:14.05
Rose Crawford, 00:22:29.73
Patricia Kastens, 00:22:39.29
Melat Lemma, 00:22:47.82
Maggie Bennett, 00:23:52.32
Boys
Team Results
Deer Creek, 33; Westmoore, 59; Norman, 69; Edmond North, 87; Choctaw, 130; Edmond Santa Fe, 165; Southmoore, 208; Moore, 221; Norman North, 223; Putnam City, 313; Putnam West, 368; Putnam North, 370; Del City, 382; Lawton, 431; Northwest Classen, 502
Norman High results
Spencer Greene, 00:16:36.10
Espen Ekadis, 00:16:47.79
Phin Bonner, 00:16:48.94
Griffin Storm, 00:16:51.56
Ayden Wilson, 00:17:30.31
Cole Morris, 00:18:20.60
Landon Gibbins 435 00:18:34.97
Norman North results
Daniel Jensen, 00:17:47.44
Josh Bennett, 00:17:49.05
Jack Lindley, 00:18:00.50
Will Bradley, 00:18:08.34
Luke Robeson, 00:18:10.51
Chris Griffin, 00:18:20.42
Will Nichols, 00:19:21.60
