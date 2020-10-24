Cross Country

Class 6A West Regionals

Girls

Team results

Norman North, 57; Edmond Santa Fe , 84; Edmond North, 97; Moore, 103; Deer Creek, 123; Choctaw 128; Putnam West, 177; Westmoore, 184; Norman, 236; Lawton, 268; Putnam City, 335; Southmoore, 369.

Norman North results

Jade Robinson, 00:19:27.89 

Kinley Kite, 00:19:32.03

Ella Camp, 00:20:26.18 

Olivia VanHootegem, 00:20:31.97

Devin Jansing, 00:20:52.38

Stevie Johnson, 00:21:47.22

Savanna Starr, 00:22:20.20 

Norman High results

Chloe Soto, 00:20:14.08

Emily Finocchiaro, 00:21:35.49

Kaitlyn Chen, 00:22:14.05

Rose Crawford, 00:22:29.73

Patricia Kastens, 00:22:39.29

Melat Lemma, 00:22:47.82

Maggie Bennett, 00:23:52.32 

Boys

Team Results

Deer Creek, 33; Westmoore, 59; Norman, 69; Edmond North, 87; Choctaw, 130; Edmond Santa Fe, 165; Southmoore, 208; Moore, 221; Norman North, 223; Putnam City, 313; Putnam West, 368; Putnam North, 370; Del City, 382; Lawton, 431; Northwest Classen, 502

Norman High results

Spencer Greene, 00:16:36.10

Espen Ekadis, 00:16:47.79

Phin Bonner, 00:16:48.94 

Griffin Storm, 00:16:51.56

Ayden Wilson, 00:17:30.31 

Cole Morris, 00:18:20.60 

Landon Gibbins 435 00:18:34.97

Norman North results

Daniel Jensen, 00:17:47.44 

Josh Bennett, 00:17:49.05

Jack Lindley, 00:18:00.50

Will Bradley, 00:18:08.34

Luke Robeson, 00:18:10.51

Chris Griffin, 00:18:20.42

Will Nichols, 00:19:21.60

Tags

