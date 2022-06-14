Hello.
My name’s Clemente Almanza. It’s pronounced like Roberto Clemente, the famous MLB player. I am the new Transcript Sports intern.
Allow me to tell you about myself.
Ever since my early middle school days, I was always a sportsaholic that spent most of my time unhealthily obsessing over sports leagues. I had a particular fondness for the NBA due to the Oklahoma City Thunder being the only professional sports franchise in the entire state.
My life revolved around following my favorite teams 24 hours and seven days a week. Some of my favorite memories of school involved trying to sneakily check my phone periodically during NBA trade deadlines to see what major moves were happening.
Sure, I would get yelled at by my history teacher every now and then for not paying attention in class, but the excitement of my phone ringing off another notification from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski made the stern warnings worth it.
I spent class time reading articles from the original Thunder beat reporters and just absorbed as much Thunder content as possible. I would chat with my friends about the game from the previous night while being sleep-deprived from the extreme emotional highs and lows the final results brought that caused my brain to scramble around until dead at night. Being a championship contender for the better part of the decade makes being a fan that much easier and more fun.
English was my favorite subject in high school — shoutout to Ms. Humphrey — because it involved less use of the left side of the brain and more use of the right side of the brain. It involved grades depending less on right or wrong answers and more on exercising creative freedom to construct creative stories — or in most cases, essays.
Once I realized how much I loved writing and how much of a sports addict I became, I knew immediately that the career I wanted to chase involved being paid to watch and write about sports. I also quickly knew that this was a dream job for a lot of people in a high-supply business.
So starting around my freshman year in college, I officially began freelancing for multiple platforms that cover the Thunder in the forms of SB Nation’s Welcome To Loud City, 107.7 The Franchise, Boomtown Hoops and of course, the OU Daily. Eventually, grinding away and being consistent with covering the team and its games, I slowly climbed the ladder and was offered a position to become USA Today’s OKC Thunder Wire’s managing editor. A few months later and I was offered to intern for The Norman Transcript as a sports reporter.
In just six months, I went from barely making any money for my writing and working a part-time job to being able to make this my full-time job while graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Life has been really good to me recently and I’m extremely excited to see what the future brings and the benefits The Norman Transcript will give me in terms of my professional career. I look forward to getting to know the readers and figuring out what type of content you all exactly enjoy reading. I know this is OU country, but something tells me there’s room for additional Thunder content despite the team currently rebuilding.
Journalism is about serving the reader and if any of you have anything you want to share with me or the sports desk in general, feel free to reach out to me whether it’s via email, Twitter or handwritten letters if you’re old school like that.