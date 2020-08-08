In less than four weeks, voters will decide if the cost of city and quality of life improvements are worth the investment.
Four proposals will be on the ballot. Dubbed “Go Norman,” the package of four general obligation bonds are on the Aug. 25 ballot: The $85.6 million Proposition 1 for Norman Forward, the $5 million Proposition 2 for a homeless initiative, the $24.3 million Proposition 3 for municipal complex renovation and expansion and the $5 million Proposition 4 for small business relief program.
On a home valued at $150,000, the annual estimated property tax cost for Norman Forward is $113.16, $8.04 for the homeless initiative, $38.16 for the municipal package and $8.04 for the small business relief program or $167.40 per year for all four packages.
HISTORY OF NORMAN FORWARD
The half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax has raised $44,084,740 since it went into effect in 2016. The City Council adopted $150 million in projects to complete during the life of the 15-year tax.
The city has completed the following projects with the tax and other funds:
• East Central Library: $4.7 million
• Central Branch Library: $34.9 million
• Westwood Aquatics Center: $11.7 million
• Westwood Tennis Center: $1.8 million
While several neighborhood parks have seen completed improvements, others remain ongoing, said city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer.
Despite being a 2015 Norman Forward project, the senior center did not have earmarked funding and is not completed.
EVOLVING NORMAN FORWARD PLANS
Some details in Norman Forward also are being determined, such as the final location of the senior wellness center. Earlier this year the ad hoc committee unanimously voted to recommend the council build the facility in Norman Regional Health System’s Porter Campus. NRHS has expressed interest in purchasing city owned property as a possible location for the center. The city would own the center, Meyer has said.
“The senior wellness center is anticipated at the Porter Campus, on the North East side near an existing bus stop,” Meyer said. “We are working with NRHS on legal descriptions that should accompany a re-platting of the site. We have conceptual agreement, (we) just need the paperwork and legal descriptions to finalize.”
Funds donated to the indoor aquatics and multi-sport complex hinge on the passage of the Norman Forward ballot question, according to a memorandum of understanding with the city. If Proposition 1 passes, the Young Family Foundation would donate $4 million over a period of time and will claim naming rights and influence design for a facility to “enhance the operation of programs.”
The proposed location for the indoor aquatics and multi-sport complex will be “on a site north of the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center,” according to the MOU. The location according to an amended 2019 plan between the city and developers in University North Park placed the complex “south of Rock Creek Road and bordering the Max Westheimer Airport.”
In Proposition 3, municipal renovations include a central hub for planning, permitting, licensing and other development services; renovation of City Hall, relocation of Municipal Court from a temporary modular building to Building A, and a complete renovation of the Police Department, according to the city’s website.
NEW PROPOSALS LACK FINAL PLANS
Both the homeless and business relief packages recently were added to the ballot as separate questions during the early phase of the pandemic in council meetings this spring, but information on how the funds will be spent is not finalized.
Chuck Thompson, chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board, said the business relief program will focus on businesses that “fell through the cracks,” of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act [CARES] Act and other funding. The committee will present proposed guidelines for the program during the council’s Tuesday night regular meeting.
“The committee (board) feels like there are a lot of programs that are meant to serve lots of different constituencies,” Thompson said. “There’s federal money, state money, county money and so the encouragement is that those people or businesses that are eligible to try and avail themselves of that money as much as they possibly can. This money that would come from the Norman taxpayers, the committee is trying to design that so that people who fall through the cracks in the other programs. We are trying to set the parameters up for applicants that were reasonably ineligible, we can find a way to help serve those in need.”
During the board’s meeting last week, qualifying businesses would be locally owned and managed in Norman city limits with 50 or fewer full-time employees, the proposed guidelines read. Business would have to be operational before March 13, 2020 and current on city licensing requirements.
Businesses that would not qualify include “financial institutions primarily engaged in lending,” real estate or rental property developments, and those which are political or lobbying operations.
Thompson said the board’s proposed plan is subject to council “input” and up to council approval. EDAB also has used a study conducted on the pandemic’s impacts to small businesses last May, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
While EDAB continued to meet often during the pandemic, the homeless ad hoc committee saw most meetings cancelled.
According to the city’s website, a study is underway to identify how the funds would be spent to mitigate homelessness but no information on how the funds will be spent is available.
“While we know that we need a facility to provide centralized services for to address homelessness, we do not yet have engineering designs,” Meyer she said. “A request for proposal for the study should be completed next week.”
Meyer said the two projects are newer and therefore not as developed.
“Projects included in Propositions 1 (Norman Forward) and 3 (municipal renovations) have more information available because they are further along in the development process with engineering designs completed, which allows us to know associated construction costs.”
