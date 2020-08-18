Norman voters may not get the chance to vote on a petition that would require City Council candidates to disclose their partisan affiliation after a legal challenge was filed Tuesday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The challenge alleges missing language in the petition, freedom of speech violations and invalid signature verifications by a notary. The challenge was filed by Paul Arcaroli, Alesia Karjala and Marcella Fleming with Brecken Wagner and Blake Lynch as their legal counsel.
The petition would require party affiliation to appear on campaign materials in a font 50% larger than the candidate's name and would appear on the ballot. Local real estate broker and attorney Stephen Teel filed nearly 3,900 signatures of which the city clerk verified 3,825 on August 8. He needed 3,265 signatures to call a special election. Wednesday is the last day to file a lawsuit within the 10-day protest period.
“The requirement to put your party (on) your signage is a clear violation of free speech rights,” Wagner said in a prepared statement. “The requirement to make it twice as big as your name is comical—but still unconstitutional.”
Forcing candidates to disclose their partisan affiliation would “be the suppression of speech and ideas, and in its stead, voters would have to rely on their interpretation of national part policy planks, and its possible application to municipal government,” the challenge petition reads.
The partisan petition pamphlet failed to include a statutorily required warning, the challenge petition shows. The warning is for those who gather false or invalid signatures, and anyone who signs the petition for another person or is not a registered voter in Norman, the petition states.
According to state law, both could be charged with "a felony and shall be punished with a $500 fine or by imprisonment in the State Penitentiary for two years,” the petition states. Several signatures were found to be from people not registered to vote or registered at a different address or registered outside city limits, according to the petition.
“Those people and the persons who collected the signatures committed crimes, but they probably didn't know that because the warning, that is required by statute, was not included,” Lynch's statement reads.
Another error attorneys claim that makes the petition invalid is the language of the sworn statement before a notary which appears following every complete signature page. Signature sheets attached in the challenge petition shows the name of the person swearing the statement is not printed nor does the statement attest the affiant is of legal age.
“In short, it is an unlawful petition, done unlawfully,” Lynch said in the statement. “It put citizens in danger of criminal action by failing to warn them and all for an ultra-partisan purpose.”
Teel said he plans to fight the legal challenge but had no further comment until he has reviewed the court documents.
The court will review the challenge and may hear the case or assign it to a court referee to hear arguments before justices make a decision.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.