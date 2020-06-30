NORMAN — City Manager Darrel Pyle’s contract was renewed another year and his salary raised from $170,000 to $195,000 Tuesday night with eight City Council members’ approval.
Ward 8 Councilwoman Alexandra Scott did not cast a vote, Scott, who won the Democratic nomination for state Senate District 15, was absent from the meeting when the vote was cast and could not be reached during the video conference meeting.
Despite an analysis conducted by the city’s human resource department that revealed Pyle’s existing salary is 23% lower compared to other cities of similar size, several residents demanded his pay not be increased. The report shows Edmond’s population is 91,100 population but pays its city manager $190,000. Norman’s population is 122,180. The average pay across 12 cities in the state and the Midwest is $222,675, according to the analysis.
The Norman Citizens for Racial Justice (NC4RJ) condemned the proposed raise in a statement for his “failure” to address racial disparity in the Norman Police Department since the June 9 council meeting.
Several residents agreed with the group.
Michael Graf, Ward 6, said he opposed the raise until issues within the NPD were addressed.
“I oppose any salary increase at this time for the city manager until metrics are met such as lowering police violence...until performance is shown in key metrics, no renegotiating a contract,” he said.
MASK ORDINANCE DISCUSSED
The council heard discussion on a possible mandatory mask policy. Mayor Breea Clark directed staff to draft an ordinance for the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 7.
Following presentations from several public health officials, including the Cleveland County Health Department, Norman Regional Health System and the University of Oklahoma, the council addressed the feasibility of businesses requiring customers and employees to wear masks.
The council discussed an exemption for those with health and disability reasons to refrain from masks and if the city could obtain reimbursement if it provided masks for businesses.
Norman Chamber of Commerce Director Scott Martin urged the council to consider the added expense businesses face while trying to survive the pandemic’s effects.
Ward 6 Bill Scanlon said he heard from residents who insisted that if a mandatory mask policy were implemented, they would not shop in Norman. Ward 1 Kate Bierman said she had heard the opposite from several people who informed her people from other cities shop in Norman because they feel it is safer.
The discussion on the policy comes after an uptick in new cases.
“It’s gone up on a seven-day rolling average from the 17 of June, 203 (cases) up to now over 350 to almost 403, almost 90 new cases statewide everyday,” said Dr. Gary Raskob, OU dean and regents professor at the College of Public Health.
The increase, Raskob said, is due to community spread with most cases attributed to those age 50 and younger.
“If this is left to continue, it’s going to continue to increase,” he said.
Raskob said CDC data shows surgical masks limit the spread of the coronavirus by as much as 70%, “if everybody wears masks. If half of the people wear masks, then you’ll reduce it by 35% — half of 70...so I think the point is that the impact is significantly large that even if getting, 50,70,80% compliance is worth pushing for in terms of the impact of community cases.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
