A cut to the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget means nine officer positions will remain unfilled, including two in the patrol division, according to a statement from City Manager Darrel Pyle.
The NPD asked for a 3.14% increase to its next fiscal year budget, but the Norman City Council allocated $865,000 to community programs during the June 16 meeting. Despite the cut, the NPD still received a $104,000 increase to the previous year’s allocation, according to the statement.
All positions not being filled are vacant, including one master officer position from staff services, investigations, one sergeant from investigations, two master police officers from patrol and two police officers from patrol, one master police officer from narcotics and a sergeant position from narcotics.
“The elimination of these positions resulted in a reduction of $865,321, which has been re-allocated to a General Fund Reserve for Community Outreach of $630,321 to be appropriated by Council at a future date, and $235,000 for an Internal Audit function,” the statement reads. “Public input will be gathered in the formation of recommendations on how this new reserve could be appropriated to fund Community Outreach and Social programs. These position reductions will be effective on July 1, 2020.”
A statement from Sarah Jensen, spokeswoman for the NPD, said the department has 173 sworn officers. The base pay for an entry level police officer is between $51,705 to $75,800 and for sergeants, and master police officers’ base salary is between $55,924 to $81,986, Jensen said via email to The Transcript.
The council’s decision came as protesters to police brutality and racial inequality and police supporters descended upon City Hall June 9 and 16. Protesters demanded a reduction to the NPD budget, with funds to be spent on police reform and services for mental health and addiction. They also demanded a demilitarization of the NPD. Supporters decried that cuts would mean fewer officers on patrol and a drop in training for police officers.
Jensen told The Transcript last week that NPD officers receive an average of three times the mandatory training required by the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training. She said the department does not have military-grade equipment and does not participate in federal grant programs to provide them.
At the June 16 meeting, Ward 1 Kate Bierman said the discussion on police reform and the development of programs would continue during meetings for the Oversight Committee, which she chairs. The next meeting is July 9.
