Horning: Thunder sure don't look like a team that's all right with losing

Three, four or five times during his postgame media session, first-year Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the same thing about his team’s 109-107 delayed-opening-night victory at Charlotte.
“We played a 48-minute game,” he said.
No, they didn’t.
More like a 46-minute game.
The Thunder led 102-89 with 2:13 remaining, when George Hill excuse-me banked home a 3-pointer from the left side, beating the shot clock and, after it fell, patted his head as though admitting the accident, like a tennis player raising a racquet after the net cord gifts a point.
But it was all good.
Nobody expects anything from this team, yet here it was, coasting to victory away from home on a night it became the last squad in the NBA to finally play its first game.
Then it was all bad.
From that point, the Thunder committed four of their 16 turnovers, managed to get a shot blocked and missed 3 of 6 free throws until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit two straight to make it 107-104 with 15.7 seconds remaining.
That wasn’t enough to keep Miles Bridges from hitting his third straight 3 in as many possessions, tying the game and making it an 18-5 Hornet run over the previous 123 seconds .
OKC prevailed only because it closed on a 2-0 run, Gilgeous-Alexander calmly swishing a long 2 with 1.4 seconds to spare, and hounded Charlotte into an air-ball buzzer 3 attempt despite the Hornets getting the ball out of bounds beyond half court coming out of timeout.
“I think it was almost a complete 48-minute game,” Hill said.
That’s more like it.
Now, moving on.
OKC’s trying to win.
If the Thunder don’t win, miss the playoffs and get more ping pong balls in the draft lottery than most of the other teams in the draft lottery, general manager Sam Presti may be all right with it, or less not all right with it, or something like that.
Yet, if Saturday night’s any indication, Daigneault won’t be all right with it, nor will the squad’s young nucleus of Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley. And, though they may be in town for a season or less, nor will Hill and Horford.
You probably don’t know this, but Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in minutes last season at 34.7 per game. Next on that list was Chris Paul at 31.5, Dennis Schroder at 30.8 and Danilo Gallinari at 29.6.
In his very first game as an NBA head coach, Daigneault played Dort 35 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander 34, Bazley 33 and Horford 29.
Were Daigneault in on any plan to tank, he could have played that whole group just 2 or 3 minutes less, because had he done that, the Thunder would not have led at all with 2:13 remaining.
Théo Maledon had a couple nice moments, but appeared lost a majority of his 20 minutes.
The plan might have been to play first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski similar minutes, but he was lost too and his shot even more lost, so he only played 11.
The game’s worst plus-minus figure belonged to Charlotte’s Terry Rozier. During his 31 minutes on the court, the Thunder outscored the Hornets by 18 points.
Maladon and Pokusevski, however, were next on that list, at -16 and -13, respectively, in far fewer minutes.
Ouch.
Good thing Gilgeous-Alexander turned his time into 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and that Hill couldn’t miss, turning 8 of 9 shooting into an efficient 21 points. Good thing, too, that Mike Muscala limited how bad the Thunder bench could be, finishing with 14 points in 18 minutes.
Still, if you’re wanting to believe in this team, no lines in the boxscore should offer any more confidence than a few of the images you might have picked up watching.
In one moment, Hill was wide open for a 3, only Horford’s pass wasn’t on target, Hill had lunge to get it and, in the lunging, gave the Hornets time to recover defensively. Hill then gave the ball back to Horford, though not in the greatest position either.
After the possession, it appeared Hill was trying to apologize for his pass, only Horford wasn’t having it, making sure his apology that held sway, having taken an open 3-point attempt away from his teammate.
Late, the camera caught all five OKC players on the court up close in a huddle. All were engaged, all were serious, all were on top of things.
If Hill and Horford never wanted their journeymen careers — they’ve logged a collective 25 seasons already — to intersect with Oklahoma City, you’d never have known.
If they feel out of place, mingling with a core as young as Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Dort (21) and Bazley (20), you’d never have known that either.
That’s OKC’s starting and closing five and, you bet, it’s only one game, but Horford, Hill, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Bazley sure seemed to being on the same court.
“We’re all together,” Hill said. “We’re all fighting and swinging together.”
They dang near didn’t win together, but at no point did they appear all right with losing, even a little, and that kind of attitude can go a long way. Quite a bit further than anybody figured, at least.