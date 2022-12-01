A judge ruled Thursday in favor of more than 200 Norman residents who accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of violating the Open Meeting Act in agendas it posted earlier this year.
On Feb. 22, OTA announced a 15-year, $5 billion plan for expanding the state’s toll road system, including two turnpikes in Norman –- one along Indian Hills Road and another through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
Attorney Stan Ward filed a lawsuit on behalf of the residents in May. Ward alleged the meeting agendas from December 2021 and January and February of 2022 did not mention any specific routes or even the word ACCESS, which is the name of the agency's expansion program.
Ward filed a motion for summary judgement on Nov. 2 when new information revealed OTA had established routes and delayed the release of that information after the Feb. 22 meeting.
The attorney alleged that because the routes were discussed during the “Director’s Report” portion of the agenda, the agency deliberately kept the public in the dark.
No details of the director’s report were listed on the agenda other than “director’s report.”
Seminole County Associate District Judge Timothy L. Olsen agreed.
“The agendas for the meetings in question clearly do not comply with the OMA (Open Meeting Act),” Olsen said in his ruling. “The OTA knew the general routes of the turnpike plan for ACCESS Oklahoma before the Feb. 22, 2022, meeting. The agenda items were void of any description of the routes for which the business being transacted were necessary.”
Olsen noted the agenda appeared to do just the opposite of informing the public.
“The agenda items seem to be the opposite of what is required by the OMA,” his ruling read.
He sided with Ward on the law’s demand that agendas should be clearly worded.
“No person of ordinary education and intelligence could know from the Agendas that ACCESS Oklahoma was to be rolled out at the meeting and/or that new turnpikes were being planned,” he wrote.
The ruling also indicated that the OTA’s violation of the act is willful.
“... notices of meetings of public bodies which are deceptively vague and likely to mislead constitute a willful violation,” the judge wrote in his order.
This is developing story.
